Thomas Tuchel has hailed Cesar Azpilicueta’s enduring impact as Chelsea captain after the Spain defender completed the full trophy set.Azpilicueta became the first Chelsea player to claim glory in every possible global club tournament when steering the Blues to the Club World Cup crown in Abu Dhabi.The 32-year-old is out of contract this summer and Barcelona are determined to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.But Tuchel has praised his skipper for continuing to improve, perhaps stressing the point in light of Neil Warnock’s curious criticism.Warnock claimed Azpilicueta has been “fortunate” to enjoy such success at Chelsea, which led former Blues...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO