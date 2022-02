In an exclusive interview with BBC, World No.1 Novak Djokovic clarified his vaccination stand once again and spoke for the first time after getting deported from Australia for not complying with the country’s rules. Djokovic spoke in length about why he feels vaccination shouldn’t be imposed on anyone and even said that he is ready to miss tournaments in the future but made it clear that he won’t get vaccinated.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO