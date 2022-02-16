ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Paris hosts summit on Mali, considers troops withdrawal

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARIS (AP) -- France is hosting a summit on Wednesday devoted to the fight against Islamic extremists in West Africa as Paris considers withdrawing its troops from Mali while maintaining...

www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Newsbug.info

Russian fighter jets moved to Belarus as US troops arrive in Europe

MOSCOW — With no diplomatic breakthroughs in talks between Russia and NATO to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, tensions between the two continued to rise on Sunday with the arrival of military equipment and personnel in two of Ukraine's neighbors. Russia moved an unknown number of Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter...
MILITARY
Reuters

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

BRUSSELS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia's military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will decide whether to order...
MILITARY
wfxb.com

Russian Troops Withdraw Following Exercises Around Ukraine Borders

Russia announced today that some of its troops would return to base after completing recent drills but stressed that other major military exercises would continue. The Russian Defence Ministry said troops from its southern and western military districts had begun returning to their home stations though the announcement did not say where those troops were permanently based, where they had been exercising or how many of them were withdrawing. Russia had amassed more than 130,000 troops along Ukraine’s border in recent weeks which raised fear that an invasion could be imminent.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gabriel Attal
bostonnews.net

French ambassador expelled from Mali following comments from Paris

BAMAKO, Mali: Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's "outrageous" comments about the transitional government have angered Mali's military leaders, who ordered the French ambassador's expulsion. Last week, Le Drian had said the Mali junta was "illegitimate" and "out of control." France said it was recalling ambassador Joel Meyer, who was given...
WORLD
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Mauritania#Ap#Islamic#French#African#The European Union#Eu#U N#Niger#Malian
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Russia's troops are all in position and ready to invade Ukraine as soon as Putin makes the call, Norway's military intelligence chief warns

Russia's forces are in position and ready to invade Ukraine, and the Kremlin just needs to make the call, the head of Norway's military intelligence service said Friday. The Russians 'have all they need to carry everything out, from a minor invasion in the east to minor attacks here and there in Ukraine, or a complete invasion, with, possibly, an occupation of all or parts of Ukraine', vice admiral Nils Andreas Stensones said.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
657
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy