A Times Commission into the state of Education in the UK recently reported, what educators have known for some time, we have a broken and out of date analogue model operating in a digital age. Schools are failing to provide students with the skills and experiences they need to be successful for the jobs that will define the future, the curriculum is no longer fit for purpose and is obsolete to those designing the future; students cannot see a route from education to employment. Finally, whilst the majority of the working world moves to find a better work-life balance through the introduction of four-day working weeks and remote working patterns, teachers are demoralised, overworked and leaving the profession in droves. It's time to reimagine education in the digital age.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO