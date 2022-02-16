ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Men's curling Session 11: Switzerland, ROC hurt semifinal hopes with losses

By Cara Cooper
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain defeated the ROC and China defeated...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Mens#Great Britain#Roc
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Team USA falls to Great Britain in men's curling semifinals

In a battle of two of the best curling skips in the world, Great Britain's Bruce Mouat got the best of Team USA's John Shuster in a men's curling semifinal win for Team GBR. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-falls-great-britain-mens-curling-semifinals.
SPORTS
NECN

US Men's Curling Advances to Semifinal After Win Over Denmark

The U.S. men’s curling team is one step closer to defending their gold medal from Pyeongchang. Team USA defeated Denmark 7-5 at the National Aquatics Center on Thursday to book a spot in the semifinals. The win gave the Americans (5-4) the last automatic berth into the semifinals. If...
SPORTS
WKTV

France’s Braisaz-Bouchet stuns Norwegians in 12.5km mass start

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France won the final gold medal of the women’s 2022 Olympics biathlon program. She crossed the finish line of the 12.5km mass start at 40:18:0 after missing four targets. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/frances-braisaz-bouchet-stuns-norwegians-125km-mass-start.
CYCLING
WKTV

Johannes Thingnes Boe seals Norway's record breaking 15th Olympic gold

Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe wasn't denied by the competition or conditions in his final race, winning gold with ease to help Norway secure its 15th gold medal, a new Winter Games record. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/johannes-thingnes-boe-seals-norways-record-breaking-15th-olympic-gold.
SPORTS
WKTV

Athletes prepare for strong winds in mass start, Niskanen off Finnish lineup

The past two years have been some of the most turbulent times for Olympic cross-country skiers, including Finland’s Iivo Niskanen. He savored his gold medal win from the 15km classic event more than his 2014 and 2018 medals after seeing the impact COVID-19 had on Olympic athletes. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/athletes-prepare-strong-winds-mass-start-niskanen-finnish-lineup.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy