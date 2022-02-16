Men's curling Session 11: Switzerland, ROC hurt semifinal hopes with losses

Julia Marino has been forced to withdraw midway through the women's snowboard big air event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. But it wasn't an unfortunate injury or even a devastating positive Covid test which made her pull out, it was actually a piece of her equipment which lead to a dispute with Winter Olympic officials.
BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. figure skating team told the president of the International Olympic Committee they would have liked to leave the Beijing Games with their figure skating medals won 10 days ago, the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has...
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for a steroid and two banned stimulants at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which makes her the second athlete to be provisionally suspended from the Games for failing a doping test. However, the International...
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
A complaint issued by Sha'Carri Richardson has captured the attention of the International Olympics Committee. Just ahead of the Summer Olympics, track star Sha'Carri Richardson made waves as she was reportedly poised to take home a medal. Unfortunately, during trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for one month.
The United States’ quest for a second-straight gold medal in men’s curling has come to an end. After winning the country’s first gold in the sport during the 2018 Games, Team USA lost 8-4 to top-seeded Great Britain during a back-and-forth semifinal matchup on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
In a battle of two of the best curling skips in the world, Great Britain's Bruce Mouat got the best of Team USA's John Shuster in a men's curling semifinal win for Team GBR. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-falls-great-britain-mens-curling-semifinals.
Japan and Great Britain both had upset wins over higher seeds to win Thursday's women's curling semifinals and advance to the gold medal games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/womens-curling-semifinals-great-britain-japan-advance-gold-medal-games-upset-wins.
Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and South Korea all came into the final night of the women’s curling round robin fighting for two open spots in the tournament semifinals. There were a dozen different scenarios for which teams would get those spots based on how the final games played out, and it still came down to a tie.
Sweden defeated Canada in the semifinals to advance to the men's curling gold medal gold. Canada will now face Team USA in the bronze medal match. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/sweden-defeats-canada-low-scoring-contest-advance-mens-curling-gold-medal-game.
The U.S. men’s curling team is one step closer to defending their gold medal from Pyeongchang. Team USA defeated Denmark 7-5 at the National Aquatics Center on Thursday to book a spot in the semifinals. The win gave the Americans (5-4) the last automatic berth into the semifinals. If...
Following his victory in two-man, Germany's Francesco Friedrich will go for his second Olympic gold medal of the 2022 Winter Games in four-man. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/preview-four-man-bobsled-heats-1-2.
Sweden and Great Britain will face off on Saturday for the men's curling Olympic gold medal. Here's what to know and how to watch the game. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/what-know-and-how-watch-mens-curling-gold-medal-game-2022-winter-olympics.
Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France won the final gold medal of the women’s 2022 Olympics biathlon program. She crossed the finish line of the 12.5km mass start at 40:18:0 after missing four targets. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/frances-braisaz-bouchet-stuns-norwegians-125km-mass-start.
Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe wasn't denied by the competition or conditions in his final race, winning gold with ease to help Norway secure its 15th gold medal, a new Winter Games record. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/johannes-thingnes-boe-seals-norways-record-breaking-15th-olympic-gold.
The past two years have been some of the most turbulent times for Olympic cross-country skiers, including Finland’s Iivo Niskanen. He savored his gold medal win from the 15km classic event more than his 2014 and 2018 medals after seeing the impact COVID-19 had on Olympic athletes. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/athletes-prepare-strong-winds-mass-start-niskanen-finnish-lineup.
Comments / 0