SEON to prevent fraud in Buy Now, Pay Later

Buy Now, Pay Later is giving credit cards a run for their money. Consumers are increasingly using the BNPL payment option when shopping online, with usage during Cyber Monday up 21 percent year-over-year, according to a report from Adobe Analytics. A 2021 survey from Credit Karma also found that 44 percent of Americans have used a BNPL service, up from 42 percent the previous year. Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president and board chair at the Charles Schwab Foundation, believes BNPL could even overtake credit cards in popularity among post-pandemic online shoppers. Her insight was included in LinkedIn's annual list of big ideas that could change the world in 2022, sourced from CEOs, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO