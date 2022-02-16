ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SEON to prevent fraud in Buy Now, Pay Later

thepaypers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHungary-based fraud fighters SEON has partnered with several BNPL providers where the company’s digital footprint data enrichment service is used alongside KYC checks to mitigate fraud. SEON announced new partnership agreements with two BNPL companies; ViaBill and Tamara. Prior...

thepaypers.com

