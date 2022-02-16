DeGraff Village Council Learns of Grant Acceptance for Fire Department Equipment

Hemet City Council members focused on the future and current needs of the city’s fire and police departments to serve the residents in the community at its Tuesday, Feb. 8, regular meeting.The meeting followed a workshop and report on the proper protocols each council member needs to follow to best serve their community district. Many earlier protocols needed revision to better meet the city’s Strategic Plan.Eddie Cell, the city’s newest fire chief, led a detailed review of the fire department’s current and future needs for the next five to 10 years. He said there were three critical needs for new and updated fire apparatus, facilities and all-hazards support equipment that have suffered “critical mission setbacks due to aging equipment, higher than average utilization, a.

