DeGraff Village Council Learns of Grant Acceptance for Fire Department Equipment

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DeGraff Village Council met last night. The police and fire departments will switch to Spectrum for their phone service by April 2022. Council member Mike Dodds reported the village received a grant from the State Fire Marshal's Office...

