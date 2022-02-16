ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Form Meets Function in This Technical Cargo Jogger

By Gear Patrol Studios
Gear Patrol
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're going on a hike or just hanging out in the city, we could always use a few more pockets. This Technical Cargo Jogger Pant packs both style and substance in a single package. Crafted...

www.gearpatrol.com

Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Are Calling These Slim-Fit Joggers the 'Perfect Travel Pants' — and They Start at $11

When it comes to building a travel wardrobe, you can never have too many comfortable pieces hanging in your closet. You likely already have a variety of cozy sweaters to snuggle up in on chilly flights, but if you're still on the hunt for a great pair of bottoms that are equal parts relaxed and cute, you're in luck. Nearly 13,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of the Leggings Depot High-Waisted Joggers, with many calling them the "perfect travel pants."
TRAVEL
Golf.com

Sweatpant-like golf joggers that are equal parts comfortable and stylish

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Origami Mudguard uses a clever folding and rolling design to fit onto any bicycle frame

The Musguard Omni starts off as a roll of plastic, but unroll it and fold it along its crease lines, and it transforms from a flimsy plastic sheet to a stiff-yet-flexible mudguard that easily straps to your bike’s frame. If there was ever a practical use for Origami, this would be it. Maybe the James Webb telescope too, but definitely this as well!
BICYCLES
Gear Patrol

2XU Has Running Gear for Every Climate

The Australian brand 2XU has been creating performance-enhancing gear for athletes from the get-go. Founded with a focus on compression and performance fabrics for triathletes, 2XU applies the same approach to its running, training and endurance sports products. The brand's perfect marriage of technology and performance results in gear designed to take you further–no matter what your sport of choice. We caught up with 2XU's Chief Marketing Officer Luke O'Shea to discuss what makes 2XU stand apart from the competition.
MARKETING
Gear Patrol

Fleece Jackets: Which to Buy and What to Know First

You won't find a jacket much cozier than a fleece one. First championed by outdoor clothing brand Patagonia at the end of the 1970s through to the mid 1980s, faux sherpa fabric has revolutionized clothing. The man-made fabric was developed at an innovative textile factory called Malden Mills, which would eventually become Polartec. It used polyester to simulate the curly woolen coat shorn from sheep. It was a hit with the apparel industry and turned millions of people into fluffy lamb-people.
APPAREL
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Keep your shoes organized with these 12 sleek storage ideas

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

7 Pro Tips for Organizing Your Tiny Bedroom

Last January, my family and I moved into a new house — and while I love so many things about the space, I have one complaint — OK, two: The master bedroom is both extremely small and weirdly shaped. In anticipation, we sold our giant dresser and bedside tables and downgraded our king-sized bed to a queen. The result? We’re left with very limited storage options, and virtually no ideas for how to make my weird bedroom feel bigger than it actually is.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

First Look: CRN’s Sleek and Sporty New 171-Foot Superyacht Will Hit the Water This Spring

CRN has released images of the interior of Hull 142, a 171-foot bespoke yacht with an interior volume of 499 gross tons. The Italian custom superyacht builder will reveal the boat’s official name when it launches this spring. It’s currently in the final stages of construction at CRN’s Ancona yard. The yacht’s exterior shape was designed by Omega Architects, which gave it a sleek, sporty look. Massari Design did the interior and exterior spaces to create a sense of flow and connectivity between inside and out. The five-stateroom yacht is designed for 10 guests across four decks. The company said that the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Grazia

The Best IKEA Smart Furniture To Shop Now

2022 will be the year where we’ll start to see our home furnishings become more and more intelligent. From lamps with built-in speakers, to table’s with built-in air purifiers, IKEA is bringing it literally to the table. With space optimisation becoming even more important (especially in the city), here’s the very latest smart furniture IKEA has to offer...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Black and White Curtains for Every Room: A Study in Contrast

Black and white curtains are a lesson that opposites do attract. Together, these colors create an unexpected harmony. This is why they are popular in modern design trends, and also the reason they are a classic choice for any room. Curtains are a foundational part of every room and a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

A black-clad tiny home rises above the ground on a metal frame

Topol-27 is a prefabricated, modular home clad with a black exterior to provide a cozy retreat from the wild outdoors. Joining the tiny house movement, Moscow-based Bio Architects has finished work on Topol-27, a prefabricated, modular tiny home designed to “be picked up from the warehouse by the client, installed the same day, and be ready to live.” Comprised of five functional areas, Topol-27 is named after the square meterage it covers. With the aim of maximizing the available living space, Bio Architects fills Topol-27 out with a bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, and dressing room.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Space-Saving Furniture — and Pieces Start at $19

Calling all tiny home owners, apartment dwellers, and anyone feeling a bit cramped in their current setup. You are going to love this new place to shop. Amazon launched a store devoted to space-saving furniture, and it's packed with clever, multipurpose pieces that start at $19. The specialized storefront features all kinds of "flexible furniture" finds that fold for easy storage, including dining tables, beds, desks, and more.
SHOPPING
Motor1.com

Camakuruma Concept Camper Has Interior Inspired By An Igloo

The Camakuruma is an adorable, little camper concept from Japan. It features a custom interior with walls that look like stacked blocks of ice, so you can pretend you are sleeping in an igloo. In fact, the name is a portmanteau of the Japanese words for igloo (kamakura) and car (kuruma).
CARS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark Living Room’s Bright Refresh Has a Sleek New Entertainment Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN

