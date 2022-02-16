Form Meets Function in This Technical Cargo Jogger

CRN has released images of the interior of Hull 142, a 171-foot bespoke yacht with an interior volume of 499 gross tons. The Italian custom superyacht builder will reveal the boat’s official name when it launches this spring. It’s currently in the final stages of construction at CRN’s Ancona yard. The yacht’s exterior shape was designed by Omega Architects, which gave it a sleek, sporty look. Massari Design did the interior and exterior spaces to create a sense of flow and connectivity between inside and out. The five-stateroom yacht is designed for 10 guests across four decks. The company said that the...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO