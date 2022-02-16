Men's curling Session 11: Switzerland, ROC hurt semifinal hopes with losses

Julia Marino has been forced to withdraw midway through the women's snowboard big air event at the Beijing Winter Olympics. But it wasn't an unfortunate injury or even a devastating positive Covid test which made her pull out, it was actually a piece of her equipment which lead to a dispute with Winter Olympic officials.
BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. figure skating team told the president of the International Olympic Committee they would have liked to leave the Beijing Games with their figure skating medals won 10 days ago, the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has...
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for a steroid and two banned stimulants at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which makes her the second athlete to be provisionally suspended from the Games for failing a doping test. However, the International...
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
A complaint issued by Sha'Carri Richardson has captured the attention of the International Olympics Committee. Just ahead of the Summer Olympics, track star Sha'Carri Richardson made waves as she was reportedly poised to take home a medal. Unfortunately, during trials, Richardson tested positive for marijuana and was suspended for one month.
The United States’ quest for a second-straight gold medal in men’s curling has come to an end. After winning the country’s first gold in the sport during the 2018 Games, Team USA lost 8-4 to top-seeded Great Britain during a back-and-forth semifinal matchup on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The U.S. men’s curling team is locked in a back-and-forth game with Great Britain in the semifinals, trailing 5-4 through six ends at the 2022 Winter Olympics. John Shuster helped give the U.S. an early 2-0 lead before Great Britain responded with three points in the third. The U.S. answered with two points in the fourth to go back in front. Great Britain regained the lead with two points in the fifth.
Canada, Great Britain, Japan, and South Korea all came into the final night of the women’s curling round robin fighting for two open spots in the tournament semifinals. There were a dozen different scenarios for which teams would get those spots based on how the final games played out, and it still came down to a tie.
The U.S. men’s curling team is one step closer to defending their gold medal from Pyeongchang. Team USA defeated Denmark 7-5 at the National Aquatics Center on Thursday to book a spot in the semifinals. The win gave the Americans (5-4) the last automatic berth into the semifinals. If...
Team Sweden was ever-so-close to earning its first gold medal in almost two decades. They’ll have to settle for a chance to play for bronze, instead. ROC outlasted Sweden in an eight-round shootout on Friday, ultimately coming away with a 2-1 victory in the men’s ice hockey semifinals, and will face Finland in the Olympics’ gold medal game on Sunday. The Swedes will face Slovakia on Saturday with a chance to win bronze.
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Team USA skiers David Wise and Alex Ferreira claimed respective silver and bronze medals in the 2022 Winter Games freestyle skiing halfpipe final Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China. New Zealand's Nico Porteous won gold. Porteous totaled a 93 on his first run at Genting Snow Park H&S...
BEIJING (AP) — Kai Verbij was the reigning world champion in speedskating’s 1,000 meters. The Dutch star really liked his chances of winning a medal Friday at the Beijing Olympics. But, with a split-second bit of sportsmanship, Verbij lost any chance of claiming a spot on the podium.
