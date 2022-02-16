Men's curling Session 11: Switzerland, ROC hurt semifinal hopes with losses

The U.S. men’s curling team is locked in a back-and-forth game with Great Britain in the semifinals, trailing 5-4 through six ends at the 2022 Winter Olympics. John Shuster helped give the U.S. an early 2-0 lead before Great Britain responded with three points in the third. The U.S. answered with two points in the fourth to go back in front. Great Britain regained the lead with two points in the fifth.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO