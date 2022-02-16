ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool boss Klopp insists Henderson fit for Inter Milan clash

By Paul Vegas
Cover picture for the articleLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says skipper Jordan Henderson is fit for tonight's clash at Inter Milan. Inter host the first-leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie with the Reds. Klopp...

Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher admits his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'BORING' compared to Jurgen Klopp's energetic side... and says Man United 'can't carry' Cristiano Ronaldo to 'win the big trophies'

Jamie Carragher has admitted that his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'boring' when compared to Jurgen Klopp's exciting Reds side now. Liverpool put on a masterclass performance at the San Siro on Wednesday as they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 encounter, with Klopp's men earning plaudits for their trademark high-pressing and energetic style of play.
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool visit Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in the first leg of a huge knockout tie at the San Siro. The Reds qualified for the last-16 after winning all of their six group games, including victory against AC Milan in tonight’s stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in great form, having won four matches in a row in the Premier League to keep pace with Manchester City in the table. They face an Inter side who qualified as runners-up behind Real Madrid, with the Italian champions involved in a title race themselves in Serie A. Here’s everything you...
Jordan Henderson
Jurgen Klopp
WVNews

Firmino, Salah give Liverpool 2-0 win at Inter Milan in CL

MILAN (AP) — Two shots on target. Two goals. Both from Liverpool. After 75 minutes of caution — even tedium — the quality and pressure from six-time European champion Liverpool eventually led to a 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday.
Daily Mail

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi overheard warning Marcelo Brozovic about Harvey Elliott in tunnel team talk after Liverpool youngster was picked as surprise starter at San Siro

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi warned Marcelo Brozovic about Liverpool's Harvey Elliott after he was picked to start on Wednesday night. The talented youngster has emerged as a breakout star under Jurgen Klopp but it was still surprising to see him being given the nod for their 2-0 win in the San Siro.
SkySports

Man Utd's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino in doubt with Real Madrid interested - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Manchester United's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager could be thrown into chaos with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez furious about their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti's approach. Leicester City...
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Hilarious Footage Emerges Of Joel Matip & Jordan Henderson Celebrating Roberto Firmino's Opening Goal For Liverpool Against Inter

Liverpool came away from the San Siro with a fantastic 2-0 victory in the Champions League against Inter Milan on Wednesday. There was a funny moment during the celebration of Roberto Firmino's opening goal involving Joel Matip that you can watch here. The Brazilian brilliantly steered Andy Robertson's corner past...
PREMIER LEAGUE

