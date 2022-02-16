ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFv1KZf00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kansas City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 500,646 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,765 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Kansas City, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Kansas City metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Platte County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,924 infections in Platte County, or 10,042 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Platte County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kansas City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 88 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Platte County, below the 244 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kansas City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Platte County, MO 10,042 9,924 88 87
2 Clay County, MO 10,924 26,127 140 334
3 Caldwell County, MO 17,792 1,610 343 31
4 Ray County, MO 21,862 4,990 381 87
5 Clinton County, MO 22,383 4,583 532 109
6 Bates County, MO 22,444 3,675 470 77
7 Miami County, KS 22,610 7,490 248 82
8 Leavenworth County, KS 23,225 18,590 211 169
9 Lafayette County, MO 23,302 7,594 353 115
10 Cass County, MO 23,550 24,181 262 269
11 Johnson County, KS 23,917 140,035 192 1,124
12 Wyandotte County, KS 27,715 45,548 268 441
13 Linn County, KS 28,251 2,722 249 24
14 Jackson County, MO 29,419 203,577 316 2,187

