This Is the County in the Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.
In the Louisville/Jefferson County metropolitan area, which covers parts of Kentucky and Indiana, a total of 341,345 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,558 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.
Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Louisville/Jefferson County than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.
The broader Louisville/Jefferson County metro area comprises 12 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,334 infections in Floyd County, or 23,870 for every 100,000 people.
Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Louisville/Jefferson County metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.
There have been a total of 348 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 265 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Louisville/Jefferson County metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.
These are all the counties in Kentucky where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Floyd County, IN
|23,870
|18,334
|348
|267
|2
|Trimble County, KY
|23,920
|2,066
|405
|35
|3
|Bullitt County, KY
|25,601
|20,344
|221
|176
|4
|Clark County, IN
|26,066
|30,159
|301
|348
|5
|Harrison County, IN
|26,418
|10,491
|310
|123
|6
|Oldham County, KY
|26,497
|17,322
|185
|121
|7
|Shelby County, KY
|26,959
|12,613
|299
|140
|8
|Jefferson County, KY
|27,246
|209,018
|255
|1,957
|9
|Spencer County, KY
|27,875
|5,086
|263
|48
|10
|Henry County, KY
|29,076
|4,598
|278
|44
|11
|Washington County, KY
|30,485
|3,664
|449
|54
|12
|Scott County, IN
|32,220
|7,650
|387
|92
Comments / 0