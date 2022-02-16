ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, IN

This Is the County in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFv1G2l00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,059,054 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,591 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Chicago-Naperville-Elgin is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Chicago metro area comprises 14 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Newton County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,509 infections in Newton County, or 17,898 for every 100,000 people.

Though Newton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chicago metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 449 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Newton County, above the 241 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Newton County, IN 17,898 2,509 449 63
2 Lake County, IL 20,519 144,376 181 1,276
3 Cook County, IL 21,016 1,097,792 263 13,725
4 Lake County, IN 21,502 104,684 339 1,649
5 DuPage County, IL 21,688 202,077 176 1,638
6 DeKalb County, IL 21,691 22,602 177 184
7 Porter County, IN 21,796 36,626 303 509
8 Will County, IL 22,936 157,959 210 1,443
9 Kane County, IL 23,103 122,640 200 1,062
10 McHenry County, IL 23,885 73,514 141 435
11 Kendall County, IL 23,969 29,872 120 149
12 Grundy County, IL 24,461 12,355 255 129
13 Kenosha County, WI 25,655 43,185 352 593
14 Jasper County, IN 26,497 8,863 386 129

