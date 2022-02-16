ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

This Is the County in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFv1DOa00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 1,705,639 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,510 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Dallas metro area comprises 13 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hunt County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 15,469 infections in Hunt County, or 16,786 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hunt County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Dallas metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 370 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hunt County, above the 240 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hunt County, TX 16,786 15,469 370 341
2 Collin County, TX 21,075 199,019 144 1,360
3 Denton County, TX 21,298 171,885 153 1,232
4 Dallas County, TX 21,535 557,007 240 6,209
5 Hood County, TX 22,931 13,048 431 245
6 Somervell County, TX 23,596 2,063 355 31
7 Johnson County, TX 25,074 40,989 406 663
8 Wise County, TX 25,619 16,560 364 235
9 Parker County, TX 25,664 33,312 305 396
10 Tarrant County, TX 27,175 548,922 268 5,410
11 Rockwall County, TX 27,429 25,685 259 243
12 Ellis County, TX 28,078 47,406 316 534
13 Kaufman County, TX 28,823 34,274 412 490

