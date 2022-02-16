ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0eFv1Bd800 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 76,813,431 Americans have been infected with the virus -- and over 900,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 644,432 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,610 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 23,478 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gilpin County in Colorado has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 908 infections in Gilpin County, or 15,327 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Gilpin County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Denver metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 68 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Gilpin County, below the 190 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Feb. 14, 2022.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Gilpin County, CO 15,327 908 68 4
2 Park County, CO 15,450 2,687 109 19
3 Clear Creek County, CO 15,769 1,479 107 10
4 Elbert County, CO 18,075 4,548 139 35
5 Broomfield County, CO 19,118 12,641 163 108
6 Jefferson County, CO 20,261 115,572 224 1,275
7 Douglas County, CO 22,492 73,912 119 392
8 Arapahoe County, CO 22,646 144,182 175 1,113
9 Denver County, CO 23,328 161,761 180 1,248
10 Adams County, CO 25,496 126,742 245 1,216

