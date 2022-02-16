ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pakistani police arrest journalist on unspecified charges

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmUxd_0eFuyAki00

Police arrested a prominent Pakistani journalist and government critic at his home on unspecified charges on Wednesday, his colleagues and local media said.

Mohsin Baig, editor for the news outlet Online, had just days earlier suggested on a TV talk show that Prime Minister Imran Khan had showed favoritism by granting an award to a government minister with whom he has a close friendship.

Khan had ranked Minister for Communication Murad Saeed as the top performer among his Cabinet. Saeed lodged a complaint against Baig to federal authorities following the comments, according to the information ministry.

Baig's family told reporters that police and officials from a federal investigation agency raided his house in the capital, Islamabad , Wednesday morning and took him away without giving any reason for the arrest.

Baig's arrest drew condemnation from Pakistani journalists on social media. Witnesses say police were still present at Baig's home, although no other details were immediately available.

The government gave no immediate comment.

Pakistan has long been an unsafe country for journalists. In 2020, it ranked ninth on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ annual Global Impunity Index, which assesses countries where journalists are regularly killed and the assailants go free.

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran inside a mosque in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. Three police officers also were injured, and more than 80 men have been detained. The mosque's custodian said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistani court acquits model's killer on parents' pardon

A Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder Monday after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the man's family said.Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but his parents had sought his release, said Sardar Mahboob, a lawyer who represents Azeem and his family.Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida police officer arrested on excessive force charges

A West Palm Beach Police officer faces a felony aggravated battery charge after investigators said he used an unnecessary amount of force during an arrest by punching a man in the head 11 times and kneeling on his head. Nicholas Salvatore Lordi, 34, of Palm Beach Gardens, turned himself into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday night, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Murad Saeed
Person
Imran Khan
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Metropolitan Police officer ‘horrified’ when senior colleague ‘put her in headlock and kissed her’

A Metropolitan Police officer has recalled the “horrifying” and “demeaning” moment a senior male colleague allegedly grabbed her face and kissed her while on duty – behaviour she said she feared was “becoming a pattern”.In a misconduct hearing on Monday, the female officer claimed Sergeant George Panayi approached her while she sat in the driver’s seat of a police van on 21 December 2019, and began to show her images on women on his phone, saying: “I’m dating them because you are not available.”He is then alleged to have grabbed her face “in a headlock” with both hands – in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pakistani#Cabinet
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
KSAT 12

SAPD officer, 17-year veteran arrested on DWI charge, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who has been with the department for 17 years was charged with driving while intoxicated. Police said Officer Rosemary Caudillo, 52, was off-duty when she was arrested near Loop 410 and State Highway 16 on Tuesday night. Officers first responded to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Three people could face charges over police officer messages

Three people could be prosecuted over the sending of "inappropriate messages" by police officers that emerged during the Sarah Everard murder investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has asked the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider potential charges following an inquiry. It is understood it relates to two...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
New York Post

Investigate gay couple’s brutal murder in Mexico as a hate crime, advocates say

The brutal killings of a gay couple from Texas who were tortured, shot and dismembered outside a Mexican border city should be probed as potential hate crimes, advocates said. The mutilated remains of Nohemí Medina Martínez and Yulizsa Ramírez, who lived in El Paso, Texas, were found Sunday in garbage bags along a 17-mile stretch of the Juárez-El Porvenir highway outside Ciudad Juárez, Spanish-language newspaper El Diario reported Tuesday.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers charged over messages in Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group

Three Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with sending “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group used by Wayne Couzens.The messages, from between April and August 2019, were uncovered by a watchdog investigation following the murder of Sarah Everard last year.Rosemary Ainslie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Each of the three defendants has been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on a public communications network. The alleged offences took place on a WhatsApp group chat.”The men, who have not yet been officially named, were all officers at the time of the alleged offences in 2019.Two are currently serving in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Reuters

Criminal gangs clash in central Mexico, 16 people die -authorities

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen people died in Mexico’s central state of Zacatecas following an apparent violent dispute between criminal gangs, authorities said on Saturday, as the state grapples with a spike in violence. State prosecutor Francisco Murillo said 10 bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the streets...
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrgv.com

Former UTRGV police officer arrested on more charges

DONNA — Authorities have detailed harrowing incidents in the case of a former University of Texas Rio Grande Valley police officer who was arrested in uniform last year on charges of official oppression and aggravated assault, and who was again arrested Wednesday. Police documents related to those arrests describe...
DONNA, TX
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding at a previous court hearing.But South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was found dead at his home on Friday afternoon. He had been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his trial.More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy