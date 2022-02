I know it is the dead of winter BUT if you are craving a frozen treat the number one place in the USA is apparently located right here in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website, attractionsofamerica.com Ted Drewes Frozen Custard in St. Louis Missouri is the Best Place in the USA to eat frozen custard. A list was created by attractionsofamerica.com called 10 Best Places for Frozen Custard, Ted Drewes came in first followed by Hanks Frozen Custard in Pennsylvania, Leon's Frozen Custard in Milwaukee, Kill Devil's Frozen Custard in North Carolina, and Maple Shade Custard Stand in New Jersey rounding out the top 5. When talking about Ted Drewes the list says...

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO