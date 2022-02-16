ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Men's curling Session 11: Switzerland, ROC hurt semifinal hopes with losses

By Cara Cooper
wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain defeated the ROC and China defeated...

www.wtva.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curling#Mens#Great Britain#Roc
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

U.S. Trails Great Britain Midway Through Men's Curling Semifinals

The U.S. men’s curling team is locked in a back-and-forth game with Great Britain in the semifinals, trailing 5-4 through six ends at the 2022 Winter Olympics. John Shuster helped give the U.S. an early 2-0 lead before Great Britain responded with three points in the third. The U.S. answered with two points in the fourth to go back in front. Great Britain regained the lead with two points in the fifth.
SPORTS
NECN

US Men's Curling Advances to Semifinal After Win Over Denmark

The U.S. men’s curling team is one step closer to defending their gold medal from Pyeongchang. Team USA defeated Denmark 7-5 at the National Aquatics Center on Thursday to book a spot in the semifinals. The win gave the Americans (5-4) the last automatic berth into the semifinals. If...
SPORTS
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Team Sweden’s 2-1 Semifinal Shootout Loss to ROC

Team Sweden was ever-so-close to earning its first gold medal in almost two decades. They’ll have to settle for a chance to play for bronze, instead. ROC outlasted Sweden in an eight-round shootout on Friday, ultimately coming away with a 2-1 victory in the men’s ice hockey semifinals, and will face Finland in the Olympics’ gold medal game on Sunday. The Swedes will face Slovakia on Saturday with a chance to win bronze.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy