ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Best Team In Italy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Praises Champions League Opponents Inter Milan

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his views on Inter Milan ahead of his team's clash with the Italian champions on Wednesday evening at the San Siro in the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TVVY_0eFupJRm00
IMAGO / Insidefoto

The German was speaking to the media (as reported by Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the match and believes Inter remain the best team in Serie A.

"The difference is massive between Burnley and Inter in some parts obviously, but in other parts not so much because it’s a football game and still a football game.

"If we are dominant then Inter will defend pretty compact. I’m pretty sure it will not be as windy or rainy as it was at Burnley, so that’s a big difference as well.

"Apart from that, Inter is an absolute top, top, top-class team. Top-class players, top-class manager, were champions last year. With all respect to the other teams, I think it’s probably the best team this year again in Italy, you can see it in the table at the moment."

The match will kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday with the second leg to played at Anfield on Tuesday, 8th March.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
CityXtra

"It Was a Moment We Were Going Down" - Pep Guardiola Describes the Moment Man City's Flight Aborted Landing at Manchester Airport

Manchester City beat Sporting Lisbon in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, in the Portuguese capital. Goals from Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling helped last season's finalists to a 5-0 first-leg win - with VAR denying former Benfica player Bernardo Silva a hat-trick in the second half.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

‘The worst penalty taker ever ?’- Twitter REACTS as Real Madrid fans call Lionel Messi ‘Finished’ after penalty miss in the Champions League

Lionel Messi’s PSG were up against Real Madrid in the first leg of Champions League Round of 16 tie and it was a night to forget personally for the Argentine superstar as he missed from the penalty spot with Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois coming up big for his side to deny the seven-time Ballon D’or winner. Messi has now missed three of his last five penalties in all competitions.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Crystal Palace host Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the Eagles hope to stun the newly-crowned Club World Cup champions. Patrick Vieira’s Eagles haven’t got the points on the board their performances have deserved this season and they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'Everyone has a gold medal, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it': Distraught Russian silver-medallist Alexandra Trusova, 17, vows to 'never skate again' in extraordinary rant after missing out on victory at Beijing Winter Olympics

The pressure weighing on teenage figure skaters was all too evident on Thursday when silver medallist Alexandra Trusova broke down in tears before the podium ceremony after the women's single event at the Beijing Olympics. The 17-year-old Russian, who attempted five quadruple jumps in a high-octane routine at the Capital...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian#The Champions League#German#Liverpoolfc Com#Anfield#Liverpool Coverage Follow
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher admits his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'BORING' compared to Jurgen Klopp's energetic side... and says Man United 'can't carry' Cristiano Ronaldo to 'win the big trophies'

Jamie Carragher has admitted that his Liverpool team that won the Champions League in 2005 were 'boring' when compared to Jurgen Klopp's exciting Reds side now. Liverpool put on a masterclass performance at the San Siro on Wednesday as they beat Inter Milan 2-0 in the first leg of their last-16 encounter, with Klopp's men earning plaudits for their trademark high-pressing and energetic style of play.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool visit Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in the first leg of a huge knockout tie at the San Siro. The Reds qualified for the last-16 after winning all of their six group games, including victory against AC Milan in tonight’s stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in great form, having won four matches in a row in the Premier League to keep pace with Manchester City in the table. They face an Inter side who qualified as runners-up behind Real Madrid, with the Italian champions involved in a title race themselves in Serie A. Here’s everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Ranieri: Inter Milan's Croatians can shock Liverpool

Claudio Ranieri believes Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic will be key in tonight's Champions League clash with Liverpool. Inter host the first-leg of the round of 16 tie. Ranieri said: "The Reds are very good, but they need something more in the Champions League as there are also Manchester City and Chelsea, taking into account that one between Real Madrid and PSG will be eliminated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool’s smash and grab gives Jurgen Klopp’s side advantage over Inter Milan

Liverpool executed an old-fashioned European smash and grab in the San Siro as goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah handed them a huge advantage against Inter Milan. Jurgen Klopp’s side were well below their best, especially for 30 minutes of the second half, but have the knack of knowing how to win when it matters and late goals left their opponents with a 2-0 deficit to overcome at Anfield in the second leg of this Champions League last-16 tie next month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ibrahima Konate stars against Inter Milan as Liverpool showcase next phase of Jurgen Klopp’s evolution

There was a thundering cry from those of a home persuasion on the San Siro terraces as a familiar sight materialised in front of them: Denzel Dumfries storming down the right at speed.He’d gotten in behind Virgil van Dijk and sized up a low cross to set up a certain goal for Edin Dzeko, waiting free in Liverpool’s box. The delivery didn’t reach the intended target, Ibrahima Konate intercepted the ball with a last-gasp slide that drew massive appreciation from Alisson.Jurgen Klopp applauded wildly on the touchline, but that was just one noteworthy episode in a whole series of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Liverpool boss Klopp heaps praise on Inter Milan ace Barella

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. The all-action star is not available for the Serie A holders due to suspension. The Reds and Nerazzuri are playing the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday. Asked about Barella in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
989
Followers
4K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy