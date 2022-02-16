ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Barcelona v Napoli: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Barcelona host Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League knockouts stage playoffs on Thursday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.

The second leg will be played in Naples on Thursday, 24th February with the winner earning a place in the round of 16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScjN7_0eFuogA400
IMAGO / Action Plus

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT time

Spain

Kick-off is at 6:45pm CET

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 12:45pm ET

Pacific time: 9:45am PT

Central time: 11.45am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 23:15 IST

12 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Australia

Kick-off is at 03:45 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For Spanish viewers, the game can be watched on Telefonica and Mediapro.

For US viewers, the game will be available on CBS and TUDN Deportes.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool visit Inter Milan in the Champions League tonight in the first leg of a huge knockout tie at the San Siro. The Reds qualified for the last-16 after winning all of their six group games, including victory against AC Milan in tonight’s stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s side are in great form, having won four matches in a row in the Premier League to keep pace with Manchester City in the table. They face an Inter side who qualified as runners-up behind Real Madrid, with the Italian champions involved in a title race themselves in Serie A. Here’s everything you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Europa League#Barcelona#Napoli#Bt Sport#Spanish#Mediapro#Cbs#Tudn Deportes#Canadian#Dazn#Spsn#Australian#Optus Sport#Liverpool Coverage Follow
The Guardian

Friday briefing: Warnings of war in Ukraine grow louder

Top story: Russia seeks ‘excuse to go in’ says Biden. Hello, it’s time for Friday’s Guardian morning briefing with me, Warren Murray. Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has agreed to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, next week provided there is no invasion of Ukraine in the meantime. A fresh flurry of meetings between western leaders begins today with the US president, Joe Biden, hosting a call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, Britain, the European Union and Nato. The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, is due to arrive in Munich for weekend talks with leaders including the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, the UK foreign secretary, Liz Truss, and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
U.S. POLITICS
Sports Illustrated

What Liverpool's Champions League Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Jürgen Klopp observed last week that this is the strongest squad he has ever worked with, and it’s probably just as well. Liverpool ended up beating Inter Milan on Wednesday, 2–0, a first-leg lead that should be enough to secure its place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. But Liverpool was severely tested, and it was only after four substitutions that the game shifted decisively in favor of the Premier League side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Macon Telegraph

MATCHDAY: Barcelona faces Napoli in Europa League playoffs

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Barcelona makes its first appearance in the second-tier Europa League after nearly two decades playing alongside the top European clubs in the knockout rounds of the Champions League. The Catalan club hosts Napoli at Camp Nou Stadium in the first leg of one of eight playoffs to get into the last 16. It is the first time since 2003-04 that Barcelona will not be in the knockout stage of the Champions League, a tournament it won five times. It failed to advance amid a financial crisis that resulted in the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain. The last time it didn't play in the Champions League, Barcelona was eliminated in the fourth round of the then-UEFA Cup in 2004. Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said “obviously we are upset for not being able to play in the Champions League but this is still a very important European competition.” He will be without forward Memphis Depay and likely also won’t be able to count on central defender Ronald Araújo because of muscle problems. Napoli is set to be without Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano and Stanislav Lobotka because of injuries. The other matchups — between third-place finishers in the Champions League groups and Europa League group runners-up — are Borussia Dortmund vs. Rangers, Zenit St. Petersburg vs. Real Betis, Sheriff vs. Braga, Leipzig vs. Real Sociedad, Porto vs. Lazio, Atalanta vs. Olympiakos and Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Porto vs. Lazio odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Feb. 17 UEFA Europa League predictions

The knockout phase of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League begins on Thursday with a two-leg playoff to determine the Round of 16. Lazio and Porto will face off, with both sides taking different routes to reach this round. Lazio was runner-up in the Europa League group stage to clinch its spot, while Porto finished in third place of its Champions League group and was sent to the Europa League. You can stream the match on Paramount+.
UEFA
CBS Sports

FC Barcelona vs. Napoli score: Live updates from Europa League clash as Barca look for first-leg advantage

UEFA Europa League action on Thursday will see two title contenders meet at the Camp Nou as FC Barcelona welcome Napoli for the first leg of their knockout round play-off at 12:45 p.m. ET live on Paramount+. Barca are in this round after being eliminated from the Champions League group stage, while Napoli will have to play their way into the Europa League round of 16 as a result of finishing in second in their group. Here's a full match preview.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hails Rangers' 'great night' after stunning win in Dortmund, but warns his players MUST finish the job at Ibrox next week to reach the Europa League last 16

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst tonight praised his Rangers stars after they conjured up one of the club's great European nights on German soil. A stunning 4-2 first leg thumping of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the Westfalenstadion saw the Scottish champions place one foot in the last 16 of the Europa League.
SOCCER
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace as they return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, fresh off the back of being crowned Club World Cup champions. The Blues overcame Palmeiras 2-1 after extra-time in the final and head into this game as Champions of the World. Thomas Tuchel will be keen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City's appeal against Kyle Walker's three-match ban in the Champions League is REJECTED by UEFA... meaning the defender will still miss the quarter-final first leg

Manchester City's appeal against Kyle Walker's three-match European ban has failed. The full-back was given his marching orders during the 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League group stage on December 7, which was a dead rubber for City as they had already secured top spot in Group A.
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
990
Followers
4K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy