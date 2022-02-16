Barcelona v Napoli: How to Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia
Barcelona host Napoli in the first leg of the Europa League knockouts stage playoffs on Thursday and we can bring you details of when and where to watch the game.
The second leg will be played in Naples on Thursday, 24th February with the winner earning a place in the round of 16.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 5:45pm GMT time
Spain
Kick-off is at 6:45pm CET
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 12:45pm ET
Pacific time: 9:45am PT
Central time: 11.45am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 23:15 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:45 AEST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.
For Spanish viewers, the game can be watched on Telefonica and Mediapro.
For US viewers, the game will be available on CBS and TUDN Deportes.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
