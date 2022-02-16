ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pervert’s Street Poets, And More Music News and Gossip

By Gordon Lamb
Cover picture for the articleIT’S A SUNSHINE DAY: Hunter Morris & Blue Blood have returned with the new album Give In To Livin’ that came out earlier this month. Notably, this is just about the most lighthearted collection of tunes, musically speaking, Morris has ever released. There are precious few minor chord moments even when...

‘There’s No Limit to the Music’: RXK Nephew Is Rap’s Beat Generation Poet

The Rochester, New York rapper RXK Nephew released about 400 songs in 2021. “Probably more than that,” he says via Zoom. “I was going crazy. Every day.”. Neph’s steady pace of projects, which are often free-flowing raps that straddle earnestness and provocation, share a creative framework with Lil B, an early adopter of the internet’s less polished and more high-volume sensibility. But the music he makes has as much a place in the real world as it does in niche corners of the web. His catalog, which takes the length of an average song to even scroll through, feels more like the type of productivity associated with Lil Wayne and Young Thug early in their careers, when a new flurry of new mixtapes could spell the demise of an upstart hip-hop blog’s servers.
Austin's iconic Sixth Street strip loses one of its last live music venues

After two years of brutal setbacks, Austin's music scene has finally hit a high note. The Parish, a longtime live music venue on the city's Sixth Street corridor, is relocating to the Eastside. It will take over the space at 501 Brushy Street, itself a special spot in Austin's musical history as the former home of The North Door and The Independent venues.
Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
Donald and Stephen Glover Say ‘Atlanta’ Crew Was Racially Harassed in London While Filming Season 3

The makers of Atlanta revealed that they were harassed while filming Season 3 of the series abroad. Variety reports that writer and executive producer Stephen Glover spoke about the incident during Atlanta’s TCA press conference this week. He explained that during their first night in London, they were approached by some drunk people outside of a bar, with one person from the group claiming that the Atlanta writers could easily break into a bar because they “all carry hammers,” which is another word for a gun.
Jamal Edwards, British Music Entrepreneur and YouTube Star, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. She said the family was “completely devastated. He was the center of our world.”More from The Hollywood ReporterPredicting Cannes: 20 Films That Might Make the CutJohn Oliver Addresses Debate Over Teaching Critical Race Theory in Schools: "Very Loud and Very, Very Dumb"China Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Dead on Arrival Edwards founded the online music channel SBTV as...
NBC Swipes Reboot of Classic ABC Show

Another classic network series is getting revived, but this time not on its original network. NBC is reportedly developing a new take on Life Goes On, which originally aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. The series joins a growing trend of shows shuffling between networks and platforms. Life Goes...
