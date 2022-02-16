ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showtime Renews BILLIONS for Season 7

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has renewed its hit series Billions for Season 7. I’ve enjoyed this series since it first launched, but I’ll admit, Season 6 is losing me. It’s not holding my interest the same way previous seasons have. Damian Lewis is what made that show as good...

geektyrant.com

Related
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'9-1-1' Adds New Recurring Star for Major Role

When 9-1-1 finally returns next month, the hit Fox series will introduce a new firefighter. Arielle Kebbel, who recently starred in NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, will star as Lucy Donato, a new Los Angeles firefighter at firehouse 147 who joins with the team at the 118. Her character is described as a "daredevil counterpart" to Oliver Stark's character Evan "Buck" Buckley.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' and 'Mayans M.C.' Star Exits 'Mayans' Ahead of Season 4

Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan is done playing Filip "Chibs" Telford, at least for the moment. After making a cameo appearance in Mayans M.C. Season 2, Flanagan said he has no plans to return. The Westworld actor stars in Starz's Power Book IV: Force, which debuts on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Criminal Minds Revival Reportedly Bringing Back Six Fan-Favorite Cast Members

About two years ago, Criminal Minds aired its series finale, wrapping up 15 years of storytelling with "And in the End." That end turned out to be short-lived, though, as a year after the finale aired, ViacomCBS-owned streaming platform Paramount+ announced they were interested in reviving the procedural show for a prestige miniseries, with the possibility of a full-on revival if the miniseries performs well. Similar to revivals like Saved By the Bell and planned events like the upcoming CSI and LA Law revivals, Criminal Minds would feature both new and returning characters -- and now it sounds like some of the first cast deals are in place.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘And Just Like That’ Has Forever Ruined the Legacy of Miranda Hobbs

Friends, New Yorkers, countrymen, lend me your reading time. I come to bury Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), not to praise her. I actually mean that. Now that the dust has settled on And Just Like That…‘s first (and final?) season on HBO Max, it’s clear that Big (Chris Noth) wasn’t the only major character murdered by the writers. In Miranda’s case, though, it was character assassination. And Just Like That… transformed Miranda into literally the worst.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Firefighter Drama From SEAL Team Star Max Thieriot Gets CBS Pilot Order

SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot is coming back to CBS… well, behind the camera, anyway. The network has ordered a pilot for Cal Fire, a firefighter drama co-written and executive-produced by Thieriot, TVLine has learned. The story centers on young convict Bode Donovan, who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to shorten his prison sentence. The program brings him back to his hometown in Northern California, “where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region,” per the official description. Thieriot co-wrote the story along with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater (Grey’s Anatomy, Madam...
TV SERIES
People

Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub 'Felt Very Rusty' Filming Marvelous Mrs. Maisel After COVID Delay

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is almost here, but the wait for its arrival was a long one, to say the least. After the Prime Video hit's third season aired in 2019, filming for its upcoming fourth installment was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But production eventually resumed last summer — and now, the series is gearing up for its big premiere on Friday.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser & Jaimie Alexander Set For Thriller ‘The Minute You Wake Up Dead’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Blindspot and Thor actress Jaimie Alexander have been set to star in under-the-radar thriller The Minute You Wake Up Dead, which is now underway in Mississippi. Milestone Studios is producing the film, which follows a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thedigitalfix.com

The Walking Dead spin-off series adds Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews

Much like the hordes of zombies that roam its lore, the legacy of The Walking Dead lives on (and on, and on). While the hugely successful original series is set to end with season 11 in 2022, the limitless worlds of spin-off series has only just begun. The next of which, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, has just found its newest cast member in Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran, Terry Crews.
BROOKLYN, NY
Polygon

HBO renews Euphoria for a third season

Euphoria, the provocative high school drama starring Zendaya, will be getting a third season, HBO announced Friday. The series’ second season is currently airing, with the eighth and final episode scheduled for Feb. 27. Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a teenager who struggles with addiction and is processing the death...
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Reacher’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

The action thriller series debuted on the streamer just three days ago, on Feb. 4. It is based on the Jack Reacher novel series by Lee Child. The first season is based on the debut novel in the series, “Killing Floor,” which was released in 1997. Per Amazon, the show is already one of their top five most-watched shows of all time, though it must be noted that Amazon also does not provide viewership numbers.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Super Pumped’ Season 2 to Focus on Facebook as Showtime Anthology Series Get Early Renewal

Showtime is so pumped about “Super Pumped,” that it’s renewed the anthology series for a second season, ahead of the show’s Feb. 27 premiere. The premium cable network announced news of the renewal Tuesday afternoon, saying it plans to pick up a second season that is currently untitled. Season 2 will center on the relationship between Facebook leaders Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg – and “the world-changing forces unleashed, intentionally and unintentionally, as a result.”
WORLD
WUSA

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4: Midge Returns to Standup in New Trailer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is making its return. On Monday, Prime Video released the trailer for the fourth season of its Rachel Brosnahan-starring comedy, and teased more standup shows, familial drama and adventures to come. "You know what's great about me? It's when I'm me!" Brosnahan's Midge Maisel tells her...
TV SERIES

