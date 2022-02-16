ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks Use Their "TALONS" To Beat The Cavaliers 124-116

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cavaliers dropped a tight game to the Hawks in Atlanta, 124-116, despite 30 points...

wtam.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Malik Monk dating famous ex of former Laker?

Malik Monk appears to be making the most of his first year in Los Angeles. The Lakers guard sparked dating rumors this week after he was spotted on a Valentine’s Day date Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. Some on Twitter pointed out that the date was a long time in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Calls Out James Harden For Saying He Left The Nets To Win: "What Are You Insinuating? That The Guys In Brooklyn Didn't Want To Win?"

While both the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers seem more or less happy with the trade that saw Ben Simmons and James Harden swap teams along with a few teammates, the move hasn't gone over so well with some fans and media members. The fact that Harden just became a Net last year and has already moved on to another team has rubbed a few people the wrong way, with the Beard catching some heat for his decision to push for a move.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kevin Love
NBC Sports

LeBron James: Aaron Donald is the greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen

In making back-to-back, game-sealing plays during Super Bowl LVI, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald helped solidify his status as one of the greatest defensive players of all time. But one of the greatest NBA players of all time went a little farther with his assessment of Donald’s career on Wednesday...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton On Why Scottie Pippen Has Issues With Michael Jordan: "If Scottie Wasn't There, The Chicago Bulls Wouldn't Have Won A Lot Of Games... That's Why He Was A Little Salty About The Last Dance."

One would think that winning 6 NBA titles together is something that would likely form a great bond between the two best players on a team that successful. It doesn't always work out like that though and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are an excellent example of when those relationships go wrong. Pippen has taken quite a few shots at both Jordan and the Bulls since the airing of the 'The Last Dance' documentary.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Hawks#Talons#Atlanta#Cavs
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Brooklyn Nets With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, And Ben Simmons Will Be The 'Scariest Thing In The NBA'

The Brooklyn Nets made one of the biggest trades in recent NBA history when they sent former MVP James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond, and Seth Curry. The Nets got one of the best young defenders in the NBA, and are going to be pairing him with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, two of the best offensive players in the NBA today.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shares Brilliant Before And After Photos From Super Bowl Celebration

LeBron James hasn't had much cause to celebrate so far this season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling greatly in their quest to win another NBA title with the King on their roster. However, with no game to play last Sunday and the Super Bowl in town, LeBron was able to proverbially let his hair down and have some fun attending the event. It would seem that LBJ had a blast too, he was seen singing along to the half-time show as well as enjoying himself in his box at SoFi Stadium.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers keeping Russell Westbrook: They had no choice; they are stuck with him I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers opted not to part ways with Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline, choosing instead to keep future assets rather than attaching them to Westbrook to dump his salary. Despite currently sitting in ninth in the West, the Lakers are reportedly quote: 'not ready to pull the ripcord on that Russell Westbrook experiment... they feel like the team, the coach, the coaching staff, everybody has not done enough to say this isn’t going to work. Russell Westbrook is a future Hall of Famer. There are different ways that he can be used.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Lakers had no choice but to keep Russ.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

John Calipari shares 1 regret from Kentucky loss

Kentucky was beaten rather handily in a tough road game against Tennessee on Tuesday night, and head coach John Calipari admitted afterword that he wished he handled one thing differently. Following his 4th-ranked team’s 76-63 loss to No. 16 Tennessee, Calipari expressed regret over allowing TyTy Washington Jr. to play....
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy