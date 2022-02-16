Study Shows Increase In Hypertension During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 mRNA vaccine provides an added layer of protection against reinfection for people who have been previously infected with Covid-19, as well as increased immune durability over time, according to two studies published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The studies offer more insight into the concept...
There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
February is American Heart Month. On the first Friday of February, the nation comes together to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and save lives with National Wear Red Day. Below are the warning signs and symptoms of heart attack and stroke, according to the American Heart Association:. NOTE: Heart attack...
EDINBURGH, Scotland — Acetaminophen is one of the most common medications worldwide for treating and managing both short-term and chronic aches and pains. Now, however, researchers from the University of Edinburgh say long-term use of these pain relievers may increase the risk of both heart attack and stroke among those with high blood pressure.
The kidneys remove waste and extra fluid from your body and help maintain proper levels of various minerals. Without correct levels of nutrients, nerves, cells, muscles, and organs may not work properly. When your kidney function goes below 15% of normal, it's classified as kidney failure. It might be preceded...
Q. I have hereditary high cholesterol and Type 1 diabetes. My endocrinologist was pushing me to take a statin. Because many people I know have side effects such as muscle pain, I resisted. Finally, he said, “Let’s try Zetia.” I take it daily. It totally controls my cholesterol, and I have zero side effects.
High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
A newer rheumatoid arthritis drug may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, compared to older drugs, according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The research was mandated by the US Food and Drug Administration, following safety signals about the drug tofacitinib...
An analysis of results from randomized clinical trials reveals that more intensive hypertension treatment may be helpful for preventing or delaying strokes in older adults. The analysis, which is published by Wiley in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, included nine trials involving 38,779 adults with an average age ranging from 66 to 84 years and follow-up times ranging from 2.0 to 5.8 years.
States that a person living with hypertension has an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke. High blood pressure causes damage to the artery walls. The damage can make the arteries more susceptible to the buildup of plaque, which can cause a blockage or reduced blood flow. If the...
Older people who undergo cataract surgery are 30 per cent less likely to develop dementia, research suggests. University of Washington scientists made the conclusion after tracking more than 3,000 over-65s. None of the participants, who were tracked for almost a decade, had the memory-robbing disorder when the study began. The...
Hypothyroidism, or underactive thyroid, develops when the thyroid gland does not produce enough of the hormones thyroxine (T4) or triiodothyronine (T3). of people aged 12 years and older in the United States live with hypothyroidism. Although many people have only mild symptoms, a person with hypothyroidism may experience weight gain,...
