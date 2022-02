Tempe, Ariz. - Needing to secure wins late in the year, especially on the road, the Oregon Ducks delivered one of their most inconsistent games of the season Thursday night at Arizona State. The inconsistent play eventually bled over to just a poor performance on both ends of the floor and the Ducks struggled to keep the game in reach in the second half. The Ducks fell to the Sun Devils 81-57. The Sun Devils have won just nine games on the year but they've now beaten the Ducks twice to claim the season sweep and in the process deliver a massive blow to Oregon's postseason hopes.

