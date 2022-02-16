Chatham Wells Hit by PFAS On-Target to Get Replacements

Federal, state governments must confront PFAS problem. A recent article reporting that oil and gas companies have been utilizing “forever chemicals” in Colorado wells presents alarming details on how such toxic PFAS severely contaminate soils, groundwaters, and the environment. Released last week by the Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), the report outlined in addition the disturbing fact that, between 2011 and 2021, the industry withheld fracking chemical identities by claiming them as a “trade secret” in more than 12,000 wells across 31 Colorado counties.
