On Thursday, February 16, World No. 119, Stefano Travaglia will face off against the fifth seed Ilya Ivashka in the round of 16 of the Open 13 Provence 2022. Stefano Travaglia is a 30-year-old Italian player who has not displayed a very stable game since the start of the year. Travaglia didn’t make it past the first round in the Melbourne tournaments against Popyrin (6-3, 3-6), Sydney International against Kecmanovic (2-6, 3-6), Australian Open against (6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 1-6), and the Challenger Bengaluru against Muller (1-6, 6-7). In comparison, he performed well in the Maharashtra Open and made it up to Quarter-finals but lost to Elias Ymer (4-6, 6-7).

