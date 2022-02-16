Lando Norris is “unsure” about the implementation of the new technical regulations ahead of 2022 season
By Mitali H Shah
firstsportz.com
2 days ago
The 2022 season is going to be a new era in Formula One. The new technical regulations will make it easier for cars to overtake, drive closer than ever and will give other teams on the grid a chance to fight against. Lando Norris, McLaren driver gave his two cents on...
Formula One motorsport executive Ross Brawn believes Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team could be off the pace when the new season starts. Hamilton's toxic championship battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen went down to the wire last year. And Brawn, who has spearheaded a massive overhaul of the sport's technical...
The youngest driver on the grid, 22 year old, Lando Norris is known for sharing amiable relations with everyone in the circuit. However, it is to note that Lando and recently crowned World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen grew up together while competing at go-karting. They’ve shared quite the personal relationship.
F1 fans across the world were on their toes when 8-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton announced he is back and will be on the grid. The Briton unveiled the Mercedes W13 after making his social media return. Hamilton himself clarified that it was a difficult time for him. Lewis lost...
PARIS — Michael Masi will be replaced as F1 race director following the controversy surrounding the finish of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that decided the Formula One championship last December, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Thursday. Motorsport’s governing body reached its decision after conducting a detailed analysis...
F1 Mercedes Team fans could finally put their angsts on whether Hamilton, the 37-year-old Briton, would continue his career as an F1 racer in 2022, to bed, as both Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team alongside ESPN F1 Twitter account had unveiled on Wednesday that the seven-time world champion will be back for his sixteenth season on the F1 track.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has backed the changes to Grand Prix officiating announced on Thursday by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as a result of an in-depth review into what happened at the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “I believe that the right steps have been taken,...
Reigning Formula 1 constructors champion Mercedes has just unveiled its 2022 season challenger: the W13. Completely redesigned from the ground up after the team won eight consecutive constructors championships, the W13 carries a more classic livery returning to the days of the Silver Arrows, before the team decided to go black in 2020 in honor of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the Black Lives Matter movement. “It just takes you back to being a kid,” said Hamilton during the car launch. “I think it’s always exciting watching, I mean with this new era of car, we’ve never seen such a drastic change, right? So it’s such a huge change in so many ways, that it’s just been really interesting seeing the designers and everyone coming together to find the best ways of creating a masterpiece.”
Dutch driver Max Verstappen who took part in the 12 Hours of Bathorst, an endurance race for GT and production cars, ended the race with success. The Red Bull Racing driver was racing on behalf of Team Redline in the endurance race. Max Verstappen had witty and funny remarks about contemporary Lando Norris.
On February 16, Wednesday, F1 and Netflix confirmed that the fourth season of the hit behind-the-scenes documentary. Formula One Drive to Survive will be released on 11th March 2022. This announcement has left fans go crazy over which scenes might be highlighted and how the drama which has remained throughout the 2021 season will be portrayed.
Last year’s Formula 1 title came down to the wire, with Max Verstappen edging Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to win it. However, Verstappen’s win came with plenty of controversy because of a restart at the very end that helped him overtake Hamilton. Well, F1...
Lando Norris was soaring high and about to win in Sochi last year until the rain fell in the final laps of the race, and the young McLaren driver missed out on his first GP win. But one thing that that race showed us was Norris’ skills and the confidence with which he drove and managed to stay ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
Williams Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi has revealed he employed security protection staff following the death threats he received in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Latifi released a statement nine days after the final race of the 2021 season calling out the abuse he had received...
After a controversial finish to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cost him the Formula 1 title, Lewis Hamilton openly contemplated leaving the sport. But after a recent move by the FIA, he’s clarified where he stands. Hamilton made his first media appearance since the fateful race in a...
Launching their W13 a day after the FIA made the first changes from their inquiry into last season's Abu Dhabi decider with Michael Masi removed as race director, Mercedes have pledged to "move on" from the dramatic events that saw Hamilton cruelly beaten by Max Verstappen to the championship. Wolff...
Lewis Hamilton is back after confirming his return at Mercedes’ W13 launch with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edging him in a thrilling conclusion to the 2021 F1 title race in Abu Dhabi last year.The seven-time world champion will hope George Russell can play a support role in a similar capacity to Valtteri Bottas, who has since departed.The sport’s new rules have been incorporated into each car’s design, improving wheel-to-wheel racing, while each team has added cleaner, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels for the new era.The idea behind the rules should lead to more teams competing week-to-week, with more...
Lewis Hamilton has issued a bullish statement of intent for his return to Formula One this year. Hamilton was speaking publicly for the first time since he was controversially denied the world championship in last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi. The seven-time champion insisted he “refused to be defined” by the adversity and that the experience only spurred him on to come back stronger than ever, despite briefly losing his faith in the sport.
Haas has positive pressure on its shoulders to deliver a more competitive car in 2022, but team principal Guenther Steiner says the whole atmosphere within the team is more positive than last season because there is the potential to make progress this time around. Haas effective wrote last season off,...
Lewis Hamilton said he is ready to attack the new Formula One season on his return to the public spotlight.Hamilton, 37, was speaking for the first time since he lost the world championship in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on 12 December.The seven-time world champion was disillusioned following the debacle in the desert and, at one stage, it was unclear if he would return to the grid.“I never ever said I was going to stop,” said Hamilton at Mercedes’ launch. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group...
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he went through a “difficult time” after he was controversially beaten to the Formula One title by rival Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season. The seven-time world champion confirmed that he will return for the 2022 campaign as he appeared at the launch of the Mercedes W13 and gave his first public comments since losing out to Verstappen in December. Hamilton was beaten to the title on the final lap of the season after race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a late safety car...
While confident the controversial ending to last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came down to “circumstances” and that Mercedes did not demand Michael Masi lose his job in the aftermath of the Formula 1 season finale, team director Toto Wolff (pictured above) welcomes the changes made by the FIA this week as a result of its investigation of the handling of the race.
