Lando Norris is “unsure” about the implementation of the new technical regulations ahead of 2022 season

Reigning Formula 1 constructors champion Mercedes has just unveiled its 2022 season challenger: the W13. Completely redesigned from the ground up after the team won eight consecutive constructors championships, the W13 carries a more classic livery returning to the days of the Silver Arrows, before the team decided to go black in 2020 in honor of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the Black Lives Matter movement. “It just takes you back to being a kid,” said Hamilton during the car launch. “I think it’s always exciting watching, I mean with this new era of car, we’ve never seen such a drastic change, right? So it’s such a huge change in so many ways, that it’s just been really interesting seeing the designers and everyone coming together to find the best ways of creating a masterpiece.”

MERCEDES, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO