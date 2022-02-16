ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lando Norris is “unsure” about the implementation of the new technical regulations ahead of 2022 season

By Mitali H Shah
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 season is going to be a new era in Formula One. The new technical regulations will make it easier for cars to overtake, drive closer than ever and will give other teams on the grid a chance to fight against. Lando Norris, McLaren driver gave his two cents on...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Formula One chief Ross Brawn fears speed of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes 'could be impacted' by the bitter title tussle with Red Bull last season and that the seven-time champion's team may start the new season off the pace

Formula One motorsport executive Ross Brawn believes Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team could be off the pace when the new season starts. Hamilton's toxic championship battle with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen went down to the wire last year. And Brawn, who has spearheaded a massive overhaul of the sport's technical...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

FIA removes Michael Masi from F1 race director after Abu Dhabi title controversy

PARIS — Michael Masi will be replaced as F1 race director following the controversy surrounding the finish of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that decided the Formula One championship last December, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Thursday. Motorsport’s governing body reached its decision after conducting a detailed analysis...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Lewis Hamilton is officially back for 2022 F1 season

F1 Mercedes Team fans could finally put their angsts on whether Hamilton, the 37-year-old Briton, would continue his career as an F1 racer in 2022, to bed, as both Mercedes-AMG Formula One Team alongside ESPN F1 Twitter account had unveiled on Wednesday that the seven-time world champion will be back for his sixteenth season on the F1 track.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Wolff: FIA had to put an end to race control 'freestyling'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has backed the changes to Grand Prix officiating announced on Thursday by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as a result of an in-depth review into what happened at the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “I believe that the right steps have been taken,...
MOTORSPORTS
hypebeast.com

Mercedes Returns to Silver With Its 2022 Formula 1 Challenger W13

Reigning Formula 1 constructors champion Mercedes has just unveiled its 2022 season challenger: the W13. Completely redesigned from the ground up after the team won eight consecutive constructors championships, the W13 carries a more classic livery returning to the days of the Silver Arrows, before the team decided to go black in 2020 in honor of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton and the Black Lives Matter movement. “It just takes you back to being a kid,” said Hamilton during the car launch. “I think it’s always exciting watching, I mean with this new era of car, we’ve never seen such a drastic change, right? So it’s such a huge change in so many ways, that it’s just been really interesting seeing the designers and everyone coming together to find the best ways of creating a masterpiece.”
MERCEDES, TX
firstsportz.com

“I probably looked really terrible,” Lando Norris offers a glimpse of what to expect from Drive to Survive Season 4

On February 16, Wednesday, F1 and Netflix confirmed that the fourth season of the hit behind-the-scenes documentary. Formula One Drive to Survive will be released on 11th March 2022. This announcement has left fans go crazy over which scenes might be highlighted and how the drama which has remained throughout the 2021 season will be portrayed.
TV & VIDEOS
firstsportz.com

‘Time will tell,’ Lando Norris has ‘high expectations’ but expresses caution

Lando Norris was soaring high and about to win in Sochi last year until the rain fell in the final laps of the race, and the young McLaren driver missed out on his first GP win. But one thing that that race showed us was Norris’ skills and the confidence with which he drove and managed to stay ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Latifi reveals security employment after F1 Abu Dhabi death threats

Williams Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi has revealed he employed security protection staff following the death threats he received in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Latifi released a statement nine days after the final race of the 2021 season calling out the abuse he had received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Lewis Hamilton Makes His Formula 1 Future Very Clear

After a controversial finish to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix cost him the Formula 1 title, Lewis Hamilton openly contemplated leaving the sport. But after a recent move by the FIA, he’s clarified where he stands. Hamilton made his first media appearance since the fateful race in a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 2022 title odds: Lewis Hamilton favourite to beat Max Verstappen to drivers’ championship

Lewis Hamilton is back after confirming his return at Mercedes’ W13 launch with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen edging him in a thrilling conclusion to the 2021 F1 title race in Abu Dhabi last year.The seven-time world champion will hope George Russell can play a support role in a similar capacity to Valtteri Bottas, who has since departed.The sport’s new rules have been incorporated into each car’s design, improving wheel-to-wheel racing, while each team has added cleaner, swept-back aerodynamics and bigger 18-inch wheels for the new era.The idea behind the rules should lead to more teams competing week-to-week, with more...
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

Bullish Lewis Hamilton ‘coming back stronger’ to chase F1 title again

Lewis Hamilton has issued a bullish statement of intent for his return to Formula One this year. Hamilton was speaking publicly for the first time since he was controversially denied the world championship in last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi. The seven-time champion insisted he “refused to be defined” by the adversity and that the experience only spurred him on to come back stronger than ever, despite briefly losing his faith in the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Haas no longer ‘just treading water’ in 2022 – Steiner

Haas has positive pressure on its shoulders to deliver a more competitive car in 2022, but team principal Guenther Steiner says the whole atmosphere within the team is more positive than last season because there is the potential to make progress this time around. Haas effective wrote last season off,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ready to attack new Formula 1 season after confirming Mercedes return

Lewis Hamilton said he is ready to attack the new Formula One season on his return to the public spotlight.Hamilton, 37, was speaking for the first time since he lost the world championship in controversial circumstances to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on 12 December.The seven-time world champion was disillusioned following the debacle in the desert and, at one stage, it was unclear if he would return to the grid.“I never ever said I was going to stop,” said Hamilton at Mercedes’ launch. “I love doing what I do, and it is such a privilege working with this large group...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reflects on ‘difficult time’ in first comments since Abu Dhabi controversy

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he went through a “difficult time” after he was controversially beaten to the Formula One title by rival Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last season. The seven-time world champion confirmed that he will return for the 2022 campaign as he appeared at the launch of the Mercedes W13 and gave his first public comments since losing out to Verstappen in December. Hamilton was beaten to the title on the final lap of the season after race director Michael Masi allowed some but not all cars to unlap themselves under a late safety car...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Wolff welcomes FIA changes following Abu Dhabi GP investigation

While confident the controversial ending to last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix came down to “circumstances” and that Mercedes did not demand Michael Masi lose his job in the aftermath of the Formula 1 season finale, team director Toto Wolff (pictured above) welcomes the changes made by the FIA this week as a result of its investigation of the handling of the race.
MOTORSPORTS

