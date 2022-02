WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Petra Kvitova Prediction, Head to Head, Preview, and Live Stream Details

Andy Murray is ready to make life difficult for Roberto Bautista Agut once again when the pair meet in the Qatar Open second round on Wednesday.It will be the first match between the duo since 2019 when three-time grand slam winner Murray lost to the Spaniard in five sets at the Australian Open, a result which he feared may be his last and saw tournament organisers put together a highlights package that was deemed a retirement video.Hip resurfacing surgery weeks later helped the double Wimbledon champion come back from the brink and the Scot competed at Melbourne Park again in...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO