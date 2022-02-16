ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Dayana Yastremska Prediction, Head to Head, Preview, and Live Stream Details

By T Rushitha
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second round of the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2022, last year’s finalist Barbora Krejcikova will square off against Dayana Yastremska. Barbora Krejcikova vs Dayana Yastremska: Match Details. Tournament: Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships 2022. Match: Barbora Krejcikova vs Dayana Yastremska. Round: Second Round. Date: 16th February. Venue:...

Tennis World Usa

'I don't know why Rafael Nadal...', says expert

Rafael Nadal wrote yet another page in tennis history at the Australian Open 2022. The Spanish champion won for the second time in Melbourne Park, recovering two sets of Daniil Medvedev in the final. The former world number 1 arrived in Australia without great expectations, having recovered from a serious foot injury and having contracted the Coronavirus just before flying 'Down Under'
TENNIS
BBC

Djokovic vaccine row: 'It's his choice' - Jabeur

Africa's leading tennis player Ons Jabeur has defended Novak Djokovic's choice to not have the Covid-19 vaccine - but says she hopes he changes his mind. Djokovic, the men's world number one, told the BBC in an exclusive interview that missing competitions such as the French Open over his vaccination status, was a price he is "willing to pay".
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

When Roger Federer destroyed Andre Agassi in 52 minutes

Four days after they played at the Burj Ar Arab hotel helipad, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi met in the Dubai 2005 semi-final, facing each other for the ninth time. The American defeated the young Swiss in the first three encounters before Federer took charge, scoring his sixth straight victory over Agassi on February 26.
TENNIS
Financial World

Barbadillo: "Nadal gets along better with Federer than Djokovic"

During a long interview with Diario De Cadiz, Benito Perez-Barbadillo admitted that Rafael Nadal has a better relationship with Roger Federer than Novak Djokovic. The Swiss was one of the first to congratulate Nadal after his Australian Open triumph. He said: "Rafael Nadal certainly gets along better with Roger Federer...
TENNIS
Reuters

Auger-Aliassime's career turns full circle with win over idol Tsonga

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Felix Auger-Aliassime said his career turned full circle on Thursday after the 21-year-old defeated childhood idol Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach the quarter-finals in Marseille. Auger-Aliassime fired seven aces and won 83% of his first-serve points to beat French wild card Tsonga 7-6(2) 6-2 at the ATP...
TENNIS
SkySports

Novak Djokovic: I've missed tennis

Novak Djokovic tells Serbia's exhibition at Dubai Expo 2020 that he has missed tennis. Djokovic missed out on competing at the Australian Open following deportation.
TENNIS

