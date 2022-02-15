Is This Kalamazoo County’s Smallest Cemetery?

The past few years have been challenging for all of us, but I believe teachers have been amongst those that have it a little tougher than the rest of us. First, many of them had to learn on the fly over the past 2 years how to effectively teach a remote classroom while also taking care of their families and trying to keep themselves and loved ones safe from Covid-19. Now that they're back in school the possibility of shutting down is always looming over their shoulders and one of the largest staff shortages ever all across the country.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO