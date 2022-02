Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he has “incredible respect” for the work of his Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte and has stressed the importance of time and investment for managers.Premier League leaders City on Saturday host a Tottenham side who currently lie eighth in the table and have lost their last three top-flight games.Former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Conte, in charge at Spurs since November, earlier this week said in an interview that his squad “may have, on paper, weakened” after the January transfer window.The Italian has also this week been quoted as saying he regards Guardiola as...

