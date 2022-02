Six months after completing its first intercity flight, the futuristic Slovakian flying car appropriately named AirCar has finally been with a certificate of airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, making it a step closer towards production. While most of the recent flying car concepts have adopted the multi-copter form, the AirCar has stuck with the idea of a traditional car that can transform into an aircraft without much hassle. Created by a company named Klein Vision, the AirCar takes only two minutes and 15 seconds to change from a sports car to a light aircraft capable of hitting speeds over 100mph and altitudes above 8,000ft (2,500m). All it takes is pressing a button and the flying car transforms all by itself – something that was demonstrated by the company by a YouTube video last year.

