Ovechkin's 30th goal helps Capitals defeat Predators

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh scored second-half goals for the United States and three own goals in the first half by New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore propelled the Americans to a 5-0 victory Sunday in the SheBelieves Cup at Carson, Calif. Coach Vlatko Andonovski is evaluating younger players during the four-team round-robin tournament with stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Christen Press, and Tobin Heath not on the roster. “We’re excited about the win. They needed to see goals and that’s good. We’re hoping that this is just the beginning,” Andonovski said. “I thought that we were we were able to impose ourselves early on and set up a rhythm of pace that that suits us.” The US played to a scoreless draw against the Czech Republic on Thursday night but bounced back against the Football Ferns. The three own goals by Moore is the first time that has happened in a US women’s national team match. Andonovski said he thought Moore was in the right position to defend on all three own goals despite the final result. New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova subbed Moore out in the 40th minute, but reiterated support for her player ... Gio Reyna’s first start for Borussia Dortmund in six months ended in tears as the American midfielder had to leave the field in the 30th minute. Reyna covered his face to hide his disappointment after the latest setback during Dortmund’s 6-0 rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. The 19-year-old sustained a right hamstring injury while playing in a World Cup qualifier for the United States on Sept. 2. His previous start in the Bundesliga was Aug. 27 against Hoffenheim.

