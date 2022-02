Northwestern’s robust backcourt, headlined by Lauryn Satterwhite, Jillian Brown and Veronica Burton, was the bright spot in the squad’s loss to No. 5 Indiana on Thursday. Despite impressive performances from all three, the Wildcats (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) ultimately fell 69-58 to the No. 5 Hoosiers (19-4, 11-2 Big Ten) in Bloomington, Ind.. NU was able to keep within striking distance for the vast majority of the game, but Indiana pulled away in the fourth quarter and the Cats struggled to fight their way back.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO