ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Need2Know: Russia Drawback, Texas Sues Meta & Crypto Hack Documentary

By Alex Vuocolo
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DBkA_0eFuSqJK00

In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, a Russian tank is loaded onto railway platforms after the end of military drills in South Russia. In what could be another sign that the Kremlin would like to lower the temperature, Russia's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!

Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, February 15, 2022:

UKRAINE UPDATE

Russia has pulled back some troops from the Ukraine border, claiming they were there for drills which are now complete, but the fears of war are not over. It's not clear how many troops have been sent away and some drills still continue. Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that he was open to dropping his country's ambition to join NATO, which would meet one of Russia's main demands. Oil prices, meanwhile, are surging on fears of a military conflict in the region. NY TIMES

CANADIAN CRACKDOWN

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is invoking the Emergencies Act to help end the protests that have paralyzed the country's economy. Trudeau said the measure would be temporary and "proportionate" and could include freezing protestors' bank accounts. "This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people's jobs," he said. The province of Ontario, meanwhile, has announced that it will continue lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passports, but in response to falling cases rather than as a concession to protestors. CNN

REMEMBERING PARKLAND

Yesterday marked four years since the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 14 students and three staff members dead. Parents of the victims and activists spent the day pressing the Biden administration to do more to address gun violence. The tragedy, which is among the worst school shootings in the nation's history, has led to renewed calls for greater gun control measures, but lawmakers have made little to no progress on the issue. Demonstrators gathered outside the White House on Monday, and one victim's father scaled a 150-foot crane to unfurl a sign showing a photo of his son. WASH POST

SINEMA VS MANCHIN

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have both taken turns blocking the Biden administration's pending packages due to their concerns over inflation and the federal deficit. Now the two budget hawks are at odds over raising taxes. Manchin has called for raising the corporate and capital gains tax to pay for portions of the president's Build Back Better agenda, while Sinema has rejected any new tax raises. The face-off in the party's more conservative wing could end up making or breaking Biden's plans to tackle climate change, roll out universal prekindergarten, and provide new healthcare subsidies. WSJ

AVOCADO TURF WAR

After hitting its highest price in two decades leading up to the Super Bowl, the humble avocado now finds itself at the center of a turf war among Mexican drug cartels. The U.S. suspended imports of the popular guacamole ingredient after a plant inspector working in the Michoacán region received a threatening phone call. As the avocado industry has become more profitable, rival drug cartels started fighting for control of it. The import ban could prove devastating for Mexico's economy, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it won't lift the suspension until it can ensure the safety of its personnel working in the country. NEWSWEEK

Avocad-no-you-don't

TEXAS SUES META

Meta, formerly Facebook, just can't seem to get a break these days. The Texas attorney general is suing the company for its use of facial recognition software, claiming that it violated a state law prohibiting the collection of biometric data like facial geometry without getting informed consent. Meta has denied the claims but settled a similar lawsuit with Illinois last year for $650 million. This is just the latest in a barrage of legal challenges to the tech giant around privacy concerns, which ultimately could undermine the social media company's business model of collecting information from users for advertisers. VERGE

A-ROD BUYING OUT TRUMP HOTEL

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is set to play a key role in the purchase of Donald Trump's Washington D.C. hotel. In a twist of irony that may or may not be apparent to the former president — who once called Rodriguez a "druggie" and a "joke" — the $375 million deal could allow Trump to recoup millions on the money-losing hotel project. While the tension had eased over the years, even appearing at a fundraiser together, A-Rod did endorse President Biden in the final weeks of the election against Trump. When it comes to matters of money, it seems, both parties are willing to let bygones be bygones. AP

This investment seems far from a home run.

MEGADROUGHT IN THE WEST

A "megadrought" in the American West is leading to the driest conditions in 1,200 years, and a new study suggests that human-caused climate change is behind it. The megadrought, which has been ongoing for the last 22 years, had long been considered the worst since the 1500s. Now scientists believe it's even worse. After a relatively wet 2019, a significantly drier 2020 and 2021 put the megadrought back on track to blow through previous records. AP

NETFLIX CRYPTO DOC

Just last week, the world found out about the New York-based couple Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, who allegedly stole bitcoin now worth nearly $5 billion in the infamous 2016 hack of the Bitfinex crypto exchange. The bizarre details of the case, including Morgan's side hustle as an amateur rapper with a serious lack of flow, must have caught the attention of Netflix, because the streaming giant already has a documentary series in the works. This isn't the first time Netflix has mined recent headlines for programming. The filmmaking pair behind the Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is on board to direct. COINTELEGRAPH

To keep it authentic, maybe Netflix should pay the filmmakers in crypto.

LEFTOVERS: LOVERS TO NARCS

All is fair in love and gun violence prevention for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which chose Valentine's Day of all days to send a tweet urging anyone with information about a former or current partner involved with illegal gun activity to step forward. The social media post comes amid a push from the Biden administration to address gun violence — though some criticized the tweet, saying it could lead to false reporting. THE HILL

Need2Know Podcast Note: The Need2Know podcast is taking a break for now. We're looking forward to bringing you more context and analysis on the big stories of the day in a few weeks. In the meantime, check out our archive on Apple or Spotify, or watch on YouTube, and send us your feedback!

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

U.S. Ramps Up Ukraine Warning, Says Russia May Invade in Days

The Biden administration on Friday escalated dire warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment, even as emergency diplomatic efforts continued. Adding to the sense of crisis, the Pentagon ordered an additional 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland to reassure allies. As diplomatic...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

Ukraine Shows Unity as West Sees No Sign of Russian Pullback

Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal. While a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday did not...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Donald Trump
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gun Violence Archive#Documentary#Russia Drawback#Kremlin#Defense Ministry#Ap#Need2know#Nato#Ny Times Canadian#Canadians#Covid#Cnn
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
NBC News

Why does Russia want to invade Ukraine now?

NBC News’ Jose-Diaz Balart breaks down the meaning of the potential Russian invasion and why President Vladimir Putin has chosen now to invade Ukraine. Experts say this war could be the biggest conflict in Europe since WWII.Feb. 12, 2022.
POLITICS
morningbrew.com

Why would Putin invade Ukraine?

The Russia–Ukraine crisis continued to escalate over the weekend, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warning that a Russian invasion could come “essentially at any time.”. The Russian government has denied it’s planning a move into Ukraine, but its military has amassed more than 130,000 troops along...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy