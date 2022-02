Mortgage rates are at the highest level since 2020, with the 30-year mortgage at 4%. This is in comparison to last year when the 30 year was down to 2.8%. "The consumer is going to be under pressure, and we already saw mortgage applications go way down in the last few months. That is what is happening in the marketplace," emphasized Ted Oakley, Founder of Oxbow Advisors. "I suspect that the 4% rate on the 30-year mortgage is a breaking point."

