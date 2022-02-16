ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha takes on Denver, looks to end 4-game skid

 2 days ago

Denver Pioneers (9-19, 5-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (4-22, 3-12 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Omaha comes into the matchup with Denver as losers of four in a row. The Mavericks are 3-9 on their home court. Omaha has a 2-14 record in games decided by 10...

Miami Heat Still Hoping To Reach Another Level After Loss To Mavericks

Even though they are still tied for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat realize there is plenty room for improvement. The Heat's five-game winning streak ended with Tuesday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks. They feel there is another level to reach before the postseason. “I...
DePaul takes on Seton Hall on 3-game skid

DePaul Blue Demons (12-15, 3-12 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-10, 6-8 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into the matchup with Seton Hall after losing three straight games. The Pirates are 10-3 on their home court. Seton Hall is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.
Pistons end 8-game skid, Celtics’ 9-game winning streak

BOSTON (AP) — Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help the Detroit Pistons end an eight-game losing streak and the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak, 112-111 on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum had a chance to send the Celtics into the All-Star break on a 10-game roll, but his jumper from the top of the key bounced high off the rim. Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and had a key lock in the final minute in the Pistons’ first victory since Jan. 30. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points.
Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
South Dakota men push winning streak to three

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota jumped out to a 17-0 lead and that proved plenty in an 81-60 win against St. Thomas Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes (16-10, 9-6 Summit) have won three in a row and completed a regular season sweep of the Summit’s newest member. The Tommies (8-18, […]
Sidney Falls to Scottsbluff

SIDNEY - The Sidney Lady Raiders and Red Raiders faced Scottsbluff for the second time in ten days and although the games this time were at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility, the outcome was the same. However, the scores were much closer than the previous games. The Lady Bearcats were forced to come from behind to edge the Lady Raiders 66-62, while the Red Raiders battled back from a 21-point deficit to fall to the Bearcats 63-47. The Lady Raiders fell behind early as Scottsbluff senior Mariyah Avila poured in 11 first-quarter points, including a trio of threes, on the way to a 16-11 lead. Bearcat Junior Payton Burda picked up the slack in the second period with three 3-pointers and 11 points to build the Scottsbluff lead to 35-25 at halftime.
South Dakota State women win 10th straight

MACOMB, ILL (SDSU) – South Dakota State women’s basketball extended its win streak to 10 games Thursday night with an 84-54 win over Western Illinois at Western Hall. Four Jackrabbits posted double figures in the game, paced by Myah Selland’s 20 points. Selland was joined in double digits by Tori Nelson (16), Paige Meyer (13) […]
College basketball roundup: Morningside sweeps Dakota Wesleyan on the road

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Morningside University women’s basketball team played a back-and-forth road game on Wednesday against Dakota Wesleyan, but guard McKenna Sims hit the go-ahead free throws with 98 seconds left in an 80-74 win. On the Mustangs’ next possession, Sophia Peppers stole the ball and later...
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga has soaring expectations for his career

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga might be just 19 years old, but his sights are set on lofty career goals, as Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated relays. Kuminga hopes to become “at least a three-time MVP [and] four-time Defensive Player of the Year,” wants to make the Hall of Fame and win multiple championships.
