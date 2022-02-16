Omaha takes on Denver, looks to end 4-game skid

SIDNEY - The Sidney Lady Raiders and Red Raiders faced Scottsbluff for the second time in ten days and although the games this time were at the Cabela’s Athletic Facility, the outcome was the same. However, the scores were much closer than the previous games. The Lady Bearcats were forced to come from behind to edge the Lady Raiders 66-62, while the Red Raiders battled back from a 21-point deficit to fall to the Bearcats 63-47. The Lady Raiders fell behind early as Scottsbluff senior Mariyah Avila poured in 11 first-quarter points, including a trio of threes, on the way to a 16-11 lead. Bearcat Junior Payton Burda picked up the slack in the second period with three 3-pointers and 11 points to build the Scottsbluff lead to 35-25 at halftime.

