Formula 1 Garages: Everything You NEED To Know

The Brabus 1300R is finally here, after what feels like eons of speculation (and even a pretty significant image leak earlier in February, 2022). Limited to an exclusive run of just 154 units—77 each in the rider’s choice of either Magma Red or Signature Black colorways—the excitement was apparently just too much. Preorders sold out almost as soon as Brabus and partner KTM made them available on February 14, 2022. Don’t worry if you missed out, though, because there’s a waitlist you can sign up for if you’re hoping for a second chance at Brabus two-wheeled love.

