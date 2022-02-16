ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula 1 Garages: Everything You NEED To Know

Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you know what goes on in the garages, how a formula 1 team...

www.motorsport.com

Motorsport.com

Insider’s guide: What happens in an F1 garage?

F1 is a precision sport and that goes all they way down to the set-up of the garages, with teams laying out their working areas to the same specification for every race weekend, wherever in the world they are. Races can be won and lost in an instant and this...
Motorsport.com

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

The Mercedes W13 car will be presented to the world in a live stream event, starting at 9am GMT, which you can watch via the Motorsport TV player. Mercedes has won the last eight constructors' titles, and will enter the new regulation cycle in 2022 looking to continue its domination of F1 since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.
RideApart

Brabus 1300R Sells Out Immediately And There's Already A Waitlist

The Brabus 1300R is finally here, after what feels like eons of speculation (and even a pretty significant image leak earlier in February, 2022). Limited to an exclusive run of just 154 units—77 each in the rider’s choice of either Magma Red or Signature Black colorways—the excitement was apparently just too much. Preorders sold out almost as soon as Brabus and partner KTM made them available on February 14, 2022. Don’t worry if you missed out, though, because there’s a waitlist you can sign up for if you’re hoping for a second chance at Brabus two-wheeled love.
Motorsport.com

Why Ferrari Could Be A Dark Horse In F1 2022

Ferrari unveiled its F1-75 2022 Formula 1 contender today, and it instantly became 2022s most radically designed car yet. But is that a good thing? And with such high hopes for Ferrari this year, can they get back on a winning form?
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Ferrari’s 2022 Car Reveal

We’re just over 30 days away from the start of the 2022 Formula One Championship season and the teams are all unveiling their new cars ahead of the new campaign. Scuderia Ferrari just revealed theirs. On Thursday, Ferrari unveiled their new model: The Ferrari F1-75. Designed to meet new...
Motorsport.com

Porsche, Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026

The Volkswagen Group has been weighing up a potential F1 entry under the next generation of power units arriving in 2026 for some time, with officials from its Porsche and Audi brands playing a key role in high-stakes meetings. Porsche has been linked with a potential Red Bull tie-up since...
RideApart

An Award-Winning 1973 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV Is For Sale

The fastest production motorcycle in the world, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 R, had some pretty humble origins. Given the look of this 1973 H2 Mach IV, it can make you wonder, “how the heck did it manage to pull off a 12-second quarter-mile?”. This lot is a 1973 year...
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

The bold F1 novelties spotted on the new McLaren MCL36

Let’s get one of the obvious out of the way first, seeing as there has already been speculation regarding the design of the car's front suspension. As was hinted in the team’s fire-up video, the car features a pull rod layout at the front, which we’ve seen it use as recently as 2013 but abandoned just a year later as we moved into the hybrid era.
Autoweek.com

F1 Changes Its Rain Rules in Wake of Spa Debacle

Probably not for the right reasons, because there was no racing. Due to heavy rain and misty conditions on race day in 2021, only three laps were completed, and all of them behind the Safety Car. However, those three laps satisfied Formula 1 regulations at the time concerning a race...
Motorsport.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Car Launch

Watch live coverage from the unveil of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 2022 challenger. As F1 enters a new era, the 8 time champions will be looking to carry on their dominance of the Hybrid Era. Launch date: 18/02/2022 at 09:00 GMT / 10:00 CEST.
Motorsport.com

Honda calls for MotoGP-style testing concessions in WSBK

Current WSBK rules restrict all teams to 10 days of private testing across the year, with the exception of a two-day Dorna test taking place immediately prior to the opening round. MotoGP on the other hand operates a two-tier system, essentially banning testing with race riders outside of official pre-season...
Motorsport.com

Muller stays at Rosberg Audi DTM squad for 2022

Two-time series runner-up Muller will spearhead Rosberg's line-up for the second season of the DTM's GT3 era, partnered once again by American youngster Dev Gore. The Swiss driver will combine the eight-round DTM campaign with his LMP2 commitments in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the Vector Sport team, as he gets set to be part of Audi's LMDh programme in 2023.
Motorsport.com

F1 and Netflix reveal Drive to Survive season 4 release date

Recapping the dramatic 2021 season and the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, season four of Formula 1: Drive to Survive will hit screens on 11 March. The 10-episode series will drop just nine days before the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. “Offering unprecedented access, Season 4 will...
