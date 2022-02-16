Abu Dhabi's Etihad Lines up Order for Seven Airbus A350 Cargo Planes

Avgeeks can soon experience the high life while staying grounded, as a former Airbus engineer is converting a retired A380 – the world’s largest passenger plane – into a hotel.Frédéric Deleuze plans to open the new digs in a unique super jumbo jet parked near Toulouse airport, with opening slated for 2024.He wants the project to be “a tribute to this wonderful aircraft, [which is] nearly a religion for all Airbus employees,” he told The Points Guy.“I love challenges and discovering new things continuously. Also, I always had in mind to create my own business.”Having bought the aircraft for an...
