ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Futuristic Technology At The Olympics: AI, IoT, And Robots

By Bernard Marr
Forbes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Olympics are all about emotion – the drama of world-class competition, the pageantry of medal ceremonies, and the moment-to-moment celebrations of the human spirit in action. The 2022 Winter Games kicked off on February 4th in Beijing, China. Despite the fact that the Games feel a little...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

An AI robot nanny will care for human embryos in artificial wombs

Scientists in China created an AI robot system that cares for human embryos growing in artificial wombs, a report from The Independent reveals. When we think of AI-monitored humans in artificial wombs we think of the dystopian sci-fi future presented in 'The Matrix'. However, the researchers behind the very real project believe their new system will be a force for good that will help to boost China's population — the country is currently dealing with its lowest birth rate in six decades.
WORLD
etftrends.com

Innovations in Robotics, AI Will Continue to Power This ETF

More innovation in robotics and artificial intelligence could bloom out of healthy competition, which could power the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) even further. The disruptive space, highlighted by robots and AI, is a prime alternative for investors looking for growth opportunities. Competitions in other parts...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Tech#Beijing Olympics#Covid
techgig.com

Vistara’s CIO shares how AI, ML and IoT are changing your flying experience

Technology has revolutionised the functioning of several verticals and the aviation industry is no exception. With the advent of AI, ML, IoT,. and several other technologies the aviation industry has changed the flying experience for its customers. We reached out to the Chief Information Officer of Vistara- Vinod Bhat to...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
China
WWD

Vince Taps NewStore for In-store Omnichannel Platform

Click here to read the full article. Vince, which is one of three brands owned by Vince Holding Corp., has tapped NewStore for its “in-store shopping experience” platform. The omnichannel solution includes mobile POS, inventory management and store fulfillment, as well as clienteling capabilities. The rollout of the platform will be at the brand’s 68 stores in the U.S. Terms of the solution rollout were not disclosed. NewStore said in a statement that Vince “also offers a branded NewStore Consumer App, which is fully integrated into the NewStore platform. This launch makes Vince the latest customer to leverage the full NewStore Omnichannel...
BUSINESS
People

Drug Found in Russian Skater Kamila Valieva's System Could Help Her 'Train at a Higher Intensity'

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is on her way to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics, but with the cloud of a doping controversy hanging over her achievements. The 15-year-old, who currently sits in first place in the women's singles event in Beijing, tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine — which is banned by global antidoping laws — when she underwent drug testing in December, Russia's antidoping officials said last week.
SPORTS
pymnts

Relex Solutions Raises $568M for Growth of AI Robot Fleet

Finnish software maker Relex Solutions raised 500 million euros ($568 million) in new investment capital at a 5-billion-euro ($5.6 billion) valuation through a fundraising round that will help the company better meet retailers’ needs for artificial intelligence robots during ongoing supply chain slowdowns. Blackstone Growth led Relex’s latest funding...
ELECTRONICS
aibusiness.com

DeepMind unveils AlphaCode, an AI model that can keep up with human coders

Alphabet-owned firm plans to expand the system, citing ‘exciting ideas’. DeepMind, Alphabet’s AI subsidiary, has unveiled AlphaCode, an AI-powered code generation engine that it says can rival human coders. The system generates code “at an unprecedented scale” using transformer-based language models. AlphaCode contains 41.4 billion parameters and was...
SOFTWARE
EETimes.com

AI Accelerators Enter IoT SoCs

Silicon Labs’ latest families of wireless-enabled SoCs for IoT applications for the first time include a hardware AI/ML accelerator. The upgrade is indicative of the growing popularity of AI/ML techniques for a variety of IoT markets, including smart home, medical and industrial. Dedicated AI/ML hardware on-chip improves power consumption, critical to many IoT applications, even bringing AI/ML within reach for more power-sensitive IoT applications.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Fungicides Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape By 2027 | Bioworks, Inc., STK Bio-Ag Technologies

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Fungicides Market by Active Ingredient (Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, and Others), and Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
mit.edu

Research advances technology of AI assistance for anesthesiologists

A new study by researchers at MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) suggests the day may be approaching when advanced artificial intelligence systems could assist anesthesiologists in the operating room. In a special edition of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine, the team of neuroscientists, engineers, and physicians demonstrated a machine learning...
SCIENCE
ZDNet

How to become an AI engineer

Computers can calculate complex equations, detect patterns, and solve problems faster than the human brain ever could. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the science of making intelligent machines and computer programs. AI engineers are at the forefront of that field. AI comprises multiple subfields, including machine learning, which is one of...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

A Deep Dive into AI for Wireless Networks Featured

Wireless networks have evolved tremendously from the first GSM SMS two-word message, “Merry Christmas,” in 1992 to today’s expectation of 100 Mbps - with a real desire for 1 Gbps for the average wireless consumer. Over the ensuing years, semiconductor technology has followed Moore’s law to shrink chip features by over a factor of 5000, enabling more complex processing algorithms and wide bands of new RF spectrum. Wireless customers reluctantly tolerated dropped calls when mobile service began because it was better than stopping to find a payphone. Now we expect ubiquitous high-speed data service anywhere, anytime. Today’s lifestyles and thousands of new mobile applications have resulted in technology complexity outpacing conventional signal processing and network management algorithms. Fortunately, AI’s rapid evolution provides solutions which work symbiotically with current wireless standards to address these challenges and offer a clear path to next generation cellular.
SOFTWARE
industryglobalnews24.com

OQ Technology granted a patent for its IoT 'wake-up' technology

The US Patent and Trademark Office has given OQ Technology, a worldwide 5G IoT satellite operator, a patent for its IoT 'wake-up' technology. With each satellite being able to link with thousands of sensors, the function may be altered in step with the increase in the number of satellites. Frequency...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Lidar Tech Company Cepton CEO on Going Public, Future of Fully Autonomous Cars

Cepton made its debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘CPTN’ on Thursday. Jun Pei, the co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss going public and its lidar-based solutions for improving safety in autonomous features in cars. "It's really just a huge benefit in addition to radar and camera, and becomes an entire sensor suite that will bring cars to a higher level, both for safety and autonomy."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy