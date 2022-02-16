These are the 12 areas of Sunderland with the lowest infection rates as Covid cases continue to fall

COVID-19 modeling from Mayo Clinic suggests that the omicron surge will continue to gradually decrease, with a slight bump in the decline, this week. As of Feb. 7, the nation's COVID-19 case rate was 104.8 per 100,000 people. Mayo's modeling suggests this average will fall to 98.4 by Feb. 10 and further drop to 88.6 by Feb. 12, the end of the week.
Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
New York State’s Covid positivity rate has fallen to 3.5 percent, the lowest it’s been since late 2021. That’s before the Omicron variant became widespread, causing the number of cases to explode in a short period of time. Overall, cases are down about 75 percent in just the last two weeks.
New York is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a big drop in new infections. The statewide infection rate over the weekend hit its lowest percentage since Omicron was named a variant of concern in November. On Saturday, New York's positivity rate averaged...
MARYLAND, USA — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state has been seeing a continued decline in major COVID-19 metrics, most notably a drop in hospitalizations. Hospitalizations are now more than five times lower than omicron peak levels in January, which were just below 3,500. Currently, hospital patients admitted due to COVID are below 700, with ICU levels below 150. Overall, hospitalizations have declined by 80.3%, according to Hogan’s team.
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in a surge the Chinese territory's leader says its overwhelming hospitals. Also Saturday, the government announced plans to have construction crews from mainland China build isolation units...
Storm Dudley knocked down a power line and electrocuted 13 dogs. After a tree fell on the 11k voltage line, all 13 pedigree puppies died tragically. The falling dree crashed on Cuckavalda Gundogs' kennel block near Ampleforth, North Yorks, electrifying the runs. Northern Power Grid is conducting a thorough inquiry.
Hundreds of thousands of homes are still without power due after Storm Eunice tore through the country, while insurers have indicated the clean-up could cost more than £300 million.At least four people were killed in the UK and Ireland during one of the worst storms in decades, with a gust of 122mph provisionally recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight, which, if verified, would be the highest ever recorded in England.Energy Networks Association (ENA) has said nearly 400,000 homes had no electricity on Friday night, with network providers recording 156,000 disrupted customers for UK Power Networks, 120,000 for...
Despite COVID-19 numbers decreasing, Cumberland County continues to experience high COVID-19 transmission rates, health officials say. Dr. Samuel Fleishman, chief medical officer for Cape Fear Valley Health, said that as of Thursday there were 111 COVID-19 patients at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Out of those patients, one is a child, 16 are in the ICU and 15 are on ventilators, he said.
The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
