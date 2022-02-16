Re: VMware vSphere Hypervisor 7 License

I've been poking around for a bit, but not seen a way to limit the vSphere Tags being displayed. Essentially what I'm trying to achieve is a view (used in a report) to show all the VMs and a specific tag if it exists. I don't want to create it as a filter, because that'd remove VMs that don't have the tag. I just want to display the one specific tag category if it exists, closest I have is "Summary|vSphere Tag" but that's an array of strings, for example display BillingCode tag if it exists, otherwise just empty value.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO