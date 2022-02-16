ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re: VMware vSphere Hypervisor 7 License

By Azilen
vmware.com
 2 days ago

Need your help to understanding if I can use the free " VMware vSphere Hypervisor 7...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

vSphere-CVE-2021-22045-VMSA#202201

I'm having an issue with finding in subject, it is appearing on the Advisor since last 17 of January just for 2 ESXi (on the environment we have a total of 20 hosts). We have already checked using script mentioned in workaround KB but no VM with CD-ROM is listed.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Un-install or Re-install VMWare

I was earlier using VM ware workstation player 15, it asked for an upgrade but during in the midst of upgrading i have inadvertently clicked cancel, after that i tried reinstalling / upgrading / uninstalling nothing was happened. Also tried deleting the folder from my hard disk since unable uninstall...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Automated Deployment of Clustered MS SQL Server on Linux in a VMware vSphere Infrastructure

When Microsoft released a Linux-based version of its flagship SQL Server in 2017, it signaled an unmistakable intention and commitment to expand its reach beyond the familiar Windows terrains. Suddenly, Microsoft SQL Server Administrators found themselves needing to grapple with (and learn) new ways of deploying, configuring and administering one of the most complex RDBMS in the Enterprise. Because high availability, resilience and recoverability are common requirements for mission-critical applications (especially Databases), most enterprises tend to cluster their MS SQL Servers in production. Achieving this desired outcome of High Availability has been quite challenging.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMware nested lab compliance issue

I have to set a home nested lab on my server Dell PowerEdge R720 Intel Xeon E5-2600 Series . Can some one guide me that is my server compatible with ESXI 6.5 U3 nested Lab environment. Also please guide me which vcenter server version to use. THANKYOU. 0 Kudos. 3...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

How to install vSphere Client 7.0

In the downloading page of vSphere says that my download includes vSphere Client, but idk how to install it or where to download it, I don't even know if that version of the Client exists since on Internet I've only found 6.0 version max, and the video tutorials that appears in the "Installation & Configuration" tab, looks like from 5-10 years ago (still using explorer). Hope you can help me. Thanks btw.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Custom view, and limit display of vSphere Tags

I've been poking around for a bit, but not seen a way to limit the vSphere Tags being displayed. Essentially what I'm trying to achieve is a view (used in a report) to show all the VMs and a specific tag if it exists. I don't want to create it as a filter, because that'd remove VMs that don't have the tag. I just want to display the one specific tag category if it exists, closest I have is "Summary|vSphere Tag" but that's an array of strings, for example display BillingCode tag if it exists, otherwise just empty value.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware connection servers upgrade to 7.10.3 Build 19069415

I need to upgrade my connection servers form 7.10 to 7.10.3 Build 19069415 in order to fix the log4j vulnerability. However, when I try to search for that specific version, I don´t find official documentation about it. Would you know where can I find that?. Also, it would be great if there is some documention that you can provide to download/upgrade that specific version.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Migrating Windows 10 to VMWare Fusion 12.2.1 fails

Using VMWare Fusion PC Migration Agent and I get a "Unable to create virtual machine 'Windows 10 and later x64' for the following reason: 'converter.fault.NetworkShareConnectFault.'. Checked free space (83GB free of 475GB) VMTN has an area for Fusion, a moderator should move your thread there for you, seeing as your...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Ansible AWX inventory based on vmware cluster

I have an inventory based on guest OS from VMWare, but i also want to separate by cluster. But i cant see that guest is cluster aware, and has no properties with cluster name. My goal is to use ansible to make affinity rule with all windows servers in a cluster, and run this on a schedule via AWX.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VMWare Tools failure on vm with Windows server 2008 R2 SP1

I am creating a vm with Windows server 2008 R2 SP1. Vmware did not automatically install, so I downloaded VMWare tools, v11.3.5 from the VMWare website. But this will not install. It throws an error about VSOCK and Memory management needs to be installed manually and the bails out at the end.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Managing vSphere Certificates with PowerCLI

Managing vSphere certificates is a feature that many customers have been asking for on our feature request site. And when all the necessary APIs for it were added in vSphere 7 we were finally able to add it to PowerCLI 12.4. This doesn’t mean however that all the cmdlets require...
SOFTWARE

