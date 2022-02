Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has been downloaded plenty of times now following its launch and eventual release on mobile devices, but unless you count any kind of launch promotions that gave players some resources to start with, the game hasn't had a big, official event yet. That's changed this week, however, with the start of the Xyz Festival that's live now in the game across all platforms. This event adds an additional Gate for players to progress through in the game's Solo Mode, but regardless of if you're playing that mode or not, you'll be able to earn free Gems right now and more in the future should a community goal be met.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO