The first Nations Championship proposal in 2019 suffered a death by a thousand cuts but it was the unlikely figure of Owen Farrell who delivered one of the mortal blows. The England captain is far from a political animal but was appalled by the proposal that would have seen players criss-cross the globe for a mini-World Cup every couple of years before being thrust back into their club seasons. Speaking in his capacity as a council member of the International Rugby Players association, Farrell asked a conference call of rugby’s powerbrokers: 'When do we rest? When do we see our families?' The deafening silence effectively sealed the fate of the Nations Championship, which had also brought voracious opposition from club leagues, 'tier-two' countries and indeed some 'tier-one' nations scared witless by the meritocratic principle of promotion and relegation.

