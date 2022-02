If you live within the Fort Atkinson School District, please support our schools by voting for Matt Loup for school board during the primary election next Tuesday, February 15th. Matt is a father who has volunteered for school and community programs and served as a coach and commissioner for youth soccer. He is a good listener who will invest the time and energy needed to evaluate every issue before the Board. His calm and sensible approach will lead to sound decisions for the district. Your vote for Matt Loup for Fort Atkinson School Board will help ensure that our public schools continue to be one of the strongest assets of our community.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO