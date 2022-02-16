Reynolds says banning transgender athletes from girls sports a fairness issue

(Radio Iowa) – A House committee has approved a bill to classify most of Iowa P-B-S archived content as public record, giving anyone access to it. Representative Megan Jones, a Republican from Sioux Rapids, is the bill’s manager. “The ultimate goal of this bill is to make sure that Iowans have access to their memories…so that grandpas can show their grandkids their state finals at wrestling,” Jones says. “This is about nostalgia and this is a beautiful way to share our past with our future.” If the bill comes law, Iowa P-B-S videos, tapes, documents and other stored material would become public record 10 years after it was created. Jean Berger is executive director of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union. She says if Iowa P-B-S loses copyright protection for its content, the union may end its agreement for Iowa P-B-S broadcasts of girls state basketball, softball and volleyball tournaments.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO