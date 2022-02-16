ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynolds says banning transgender athletes from girls sports a fairness issue

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds is likely to sign legislation that would limit participation in girls sports to students who have female marked on their birth certificate, but she’s withholding a definite answer until the bill reaches her desk. “I said it’s a fairness issue last...

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
The bill to ban transgender girls from girls’ high school sports could go to Governor Holcomb as early as Tuesday. Indiana would be the 11th state, and the second this month, to pass a transgender ban if the bill becomes law. Republicans argue transgender girls would warp competition in girls’ sports, and could cost other players both victories and scholarships.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - A Kentucky Senate committee has advanced a bill to bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity. The Republican-led Senate Education Committee approved the measure Thursday. The committee listened to both sides of the issue. Those who support the bill said...
A Senate committee approved a controversial bill aimed at transgender athletes Wednesday. House Bill 1041 would ban transgender girls from participating in girls school sports. The bill's author, Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) insists it's about preserving fairness for girl athletes. But critics have said it will harm transgender children, and...
(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds is making another public pitch for her plan to establish 10-thousand state-funded accounts for parents who wish to send their kids to private schools. “We’ve made a lot of concessions and compromises with the new bill that I put forward this year,” Reynolds says, “but we’re going to continue to work with legislators and listen and do what we can to get it across the finish line.”
(Radio Iowa) – Republicans in the legislature have agreed on a two-and-a-half percent increase in state spending that’s divided among public school districts on a per pupil basis. Governor Reynolds recommended the same amount and it’s expected she’ll approve the bill soon. Democrats like Senator Jackie Smith of Sioux City say it’s far short of what’s needed. “That lack of state support leaves teachers dealing with large classes, fewer classroom resources and chronic underpay,” Smith says. “…The Republican school funding bill means Iowa public schools will fall farther behind. It means schools can’t hire and retain enough teachers.”
(Radio Iowa) – A legislative committee has approved emergency rules that will let Iowa school districts continue to use paraeducators hired to work with individual students as substitute teachers in any classroom. The action was necessary as the governor’s public health emergency proclamation which had allowed paraeducators to be subs during the pandemic expires at midnight. The committee is also proposing legislation directing schools to make a good faith effort to find substitute teachers and ending the policy after this school year is over. Representative Megan Jones, a Republican from Sioux Rapids, is the bill’s sponsor. “We don’t want enterprising folks thinking that we should put less qualified people into a classroom and use a para because we can pay them $12 an hour,” Jones says.
(Radio Iowa) – House Speaker Pat Grassley has used his authority to shift the governor’s plan for state-funded private school scholarships to another House committee — so the bill remains eligible for debate. “I can’t predict the end result is, ultimately,” Grassley says. The bill as currently written did not have enough support among Republicans on the House Education Committee, dooming its chances of clearing the panel by today’s (Friday’s) deadline for a committee vote.
DES MOINES, Iowa – On Thursday (Today), Governor Reynolds signed into law the first bill of the 2022 legislative session. House File 2316 increases the state’s public education budget for fiscal year 2023 by 2.5% per pupil, resulting in $159 million in new money for Iowa’s public schools. Her office says 56-percent of the state’s entire budget funds public education alone.
Governor Reynolds has signed Iowa's first new law of 2022, an education funding bill. Iowa Senate subcommittee hears arguments from student athletes regarding transgender sports bill. Updated: 10 hours ago. The broader bill passed the Senate education subcommittee and full committee on Thursday. It now heads to the full Senate.
(Radio Iowa) – A House committee has approved a bill to classify most of Iowa P-B-S archived content as public record, giving anyone access to it. Representative Megan Jones, a Republican from Sioux Rapids, is the bill’s manager. “The ultimate goal of this bill is to make sure that Iowans have access to their memories…so that grandpas can show their grandkids their state finals at wrestling,” Jones says. “This is about nostalgia and this is a beautiful way to share our past with our future.” If the bill comes law, Iowa P-B-S videos, tapes, documents and other stored material would become public record 10 years after it was created. Jean Berger is executive director of the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union. She says if Iowa P-B-S loses copyright protection for its content, the union may end its agreement for Iowa P-B-S broadcasts of girls state basketball, softball and volleyball tournaments.
(Radio Iowa) – On the fourth anniversary of the deadliest high school shooting in U-S history, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley pushed for passage of his bipartisan bill called the EAGLES Act. Grassley, a Republican, says the bill would expand the role of the U-S Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center to identify and manage threats from teenagers before they result in more tragedies. Grassley says, “We would, by amending that assessment center, give it responsibility not only to do what the Secret Service already does there but to prevent school violence.”
DES MOINES — Ten Iowa middle- and high-school students spoke Thursday at a legislative hearing on legislation that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls athletics in Iowa. Most of them girls — two of them transgender — the student speakers were as divided on the bill as...
SPEARFISH — Softball will not become a school sanctioned sport in the Spearfish School District, officials said on Monday. Stephanie Ornelas, activities director with the Spearfish School District, told members of the school board that the lack of immediately available field space, combined with budgetary concerns, contributed to the decision to notify the South Dakota High School Activities Association that the district will not have the softball program.
(Des Moines, Iowa) – There’s some good news with regard to COVID-19 data in Iowa. Officials with Iowa Department of Public Health, Monday, said on the COVID-19 dashboard, the numbers continue their retreat from the last several weeks. In fact, every key metric has improved in the last week. IDPH reports 8,370 positive virus tests in the last seven days, down from 10,032 on Friday. The state’s 14-day positivity rate has dropped from 13.9% to 12.4%.
