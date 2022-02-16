John Norman

President Biden said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Russia has increased its number of troops near the border to 190,000. Weijia Jiang shares the latest.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police began arresting scores of demonstrators and towing away vehicles Friday in Canada’s besieged capital, and a stream of trucks started leaving under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. By midafternoon,...
The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it is investigating certain powdered infant formula following four customer reports of children contracting serious infections. In a news release, the FDA said infections stemming from the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii and the strain Salmonella Newport have been linked to powdered infant formula...
President Biden on Friday signed a bill to keep the government funded into March ahead of a midnight deadline that would have led to a shutdown. The bill funds the government through March 11 at current levels, giving lawmakers another three weeks to negotiate a larger spending deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that ends in September.
NEW YORK (AP) — To plead the Fifth, or not to plead the Fifth?. That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices. Trump’s lawyers are almost certain to...
(CNN) — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
A federal judge on Friday denied former President Donald Trump’s request to toss lawsuits accusing him and others of triggering the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, ruling that he is potentially liable for damages over actions he took as president. “To deny a president immunity from civil damages is no...
