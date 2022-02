Unilever has ruled out any big acquisitions in the near future following its failed £50 billion takeover of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer arm as the Dove soap-maker warned it will be dented by soaring inflation.The consumer giant, which makes products ranging from Marmite to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, signalled that customers will continue to face higher prices as it seeks to keep a lid on rocketing costs.It came during Unilever’s first update to the market after its tilt to snap up GSK’s consumer business – which includes brands such as Sensodyne and Panadol – was rejected by the pharmaceutical giant and...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO