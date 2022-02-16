ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Drinkers could cut back on beer due to price rises, Heineken warns

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BulU1_0eFu5aMO00

Brewing giant Heineken has warned it is facing the worst inflation in a decade and that drinkers could cut back on beer as a result.

The Dutch brewer said it will raise its prices in an effort to offset higher costs, including sharp increases across commodity costs, energy and shipping.

The company, which also brews Amstel and Birra Moretti, however warned that price rises “may lead to softer beer consumption” as shoppers face an increased cost of living.

On Wednesday, Heineken delayed publishing guidance over its financial performance for 2023 until later this year as spiralling inflation casts a cloud over its potential outlook.

It came as Heineken reported that net revenues increased by 11.3% to 21.9 billion euros (£13.4 billion) in 2021, while its net profit jumped by 80% to two billion euros (£1.7 billion).

We delivered a strong set of results in 2021 in a challenging and fast-changing environment

Dolf Van Den Brink, Heineken chairman and CEO

Beer volumes increased by 4.6% over the year, with this buoyed by a 6.2% rise over the final three months as it benefited from reduced restrictions in Europe.

Sales of its Heineken-branded beer were particularly strong, increasing by 17.4% against levels from 2020.

In the UK, the firm also highlighted strong sales of Birra Moretti but witnessed decreased volumes of cider, which were particularly impacted by the closure of pubs for large parts of the year.

Dolf Van Den Brink, chairman and chief executive of the company, said: “We delivered a strong set of results in 2021 in a challenging and fast-changing environment.

“Looking ahead, although the speed of recovery remains uncertain and we face significant inflationary challenges, we are encouraged by the strong performance of our business and how the EverGreen strategy is taking shape.

“This gives me confidence we are on course to deliver superior and balanced growth to drive sustainable long-term value creation.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brace for prices of everyday household goods to rise, shoppers warned

Prices of household favourites such as Marmite, Dove’s soap and Hellmann’s are set to rise again this year as Unilever’s own costs continue to soar.The company raised prices of its goods in 2021, but said the inflation rate – which has reached its highest level in the UK in almost 30 years – and rising costs of raw materials, wage and energy will impact its prices again.“We don’t want to put prices up but we’re seeing the highest inflation we’ve seen in a decade,” Unilever said.“There will be price increases on some products and in some markets but it will...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Consumers won't accept high prices for long, Coke CEO warns

The tide could be turning on consumers' willingness to pay higher prices, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey warned Thursday. Consumer goods companies have been steadily hiking prices as their own production costs rise, and so far, shoppers seem to be accepting the increases. Executives at McDonald's, Chipotle and elsewhere have recently said that higher prices have not chased customers away — in fact, sales grew as prices went up.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Worst of rising food prices ‘yet to come’, Tesco chairman warns

The worst of rising food prices is “yet to come” ahead of a potential 5% increase in spring, the chairman of Tesco has said.It comes amid the cost of living crisis, which will result from surging energy prices and increased national insurance contributions in April.John Allan said food prices at the supermarket chain grew by only 1% in the last quarter but could rise by 5% in the coming months.He told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “Food is a relatively small part of household spending, it’s only about 9%, that figure has halved in the last half century.“But of course,...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

KitKat maker Nestle hikes prices due to cost inflation

The Swiss food group said it pushed its prices 3.1% higher during the last three months of 2021. KitKat and Cheerios maker Nestle has hiked prices and signalled further increases are on the way due to soaring costs. The Swiss food group said it pushed its prices 3.1% higher during...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Beer#Europe#Inflation#Food Drink#Dutch#Amstel#Evergreen
The Independent

Why gas and electric prices are rising

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, has just been reviewed and risen by 54 per cent, meaning a steep rise in household bills this spring.From 1 April, the cap will rise from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer. Prepayment meter customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of the energy regulator Ofgem, said: “We know this rise will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pymnts

PepsiCo, Kellogg’s and McDonald’s Warn of Higher Prices to Offset Expenditures

With inflation pushing up prices, some of the biggest consumer brands have been passing on the input costs to consumers, the Financial Times reported Sunday (Feb. 13). Executives say that with higher wages and savings, U.S. consumers have also been spending more, justifying the increases. PepsiCo, McDonald’s and Kellogg have all done this, citing higher labor, shipping and commodity costs, along with how the pandemic has affected supply chains.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Warning over price rises as cost of diesel reaches new high

The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday. Diesel prices have reached a new high, leading to fears that businesses will further increase prices for consumers. The AA said the average price of a litre of the fuel reached 151.21p on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
RESTAURANTS
Reuters

Electric vehicles run over ethanol and gas

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The battle between ethanol and oil producers kicks into high gear read more with new research that says ethanol is a dirty form of fuel. Farmers and oil barons have been at odds since the U.S. government mandated the biofuel be mixed with gasoline in 2005. They both are missing the bigger threat to their businesses: electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease among...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

KitKat and Durex makers Nestle and Reckitt warn of price rises

KitKat and Nescafe-maker Nestle has warned it will increase the prices of its products due to the growing cost of producing its goods. Mark Schneider, boss of the food group, said it was "safe assumption" that prices would rise this year. He said there was "no place" in the company...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Carlsberg warns that higher beer prices could hit sales

COPENHAGEN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) plans to raise beer prices to offset rising raw material costs, potentially hitting beer sales this year, the Danish brewer said on Friday. The world's third-largest brewer reported better than forecast fourth-quarter sales on Friday but said it expects organic growth in operating...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

508K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy